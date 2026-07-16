Community banking must be built on trust, inclusion and strong justice system — Justice Bernasko

Chairperson of the Judicial Service Gender Equity Committee, Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko

The Chairperson of the Judicial Service Gender Equity Committee, Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko, has highlighted the critical link between financial inclusion, community development and access to justice, urging Ghana's banking sector to place trust, integrity and good governance at the centre of its future growth.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, at the Rural Banking @50 and Conversion to Community Banking celebration held at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, July 16, Justice Bernasko said institutions earn lasting recognition not merely through longevity but through the positive impact they make on people's lives.

Reflecting on the significance of the golden jubilee, she welcomed the sector's transition from rural banking to community banking, describing the change as more than a rebranding exercise.

"As I reflected on today's occasion, one thought kept returning to me," she said. "Institutions, much like people, are remembered not simply because they have existed for a long time but because of the lives they have touched."

Justice Bernasko explained that while the term "rural" identifies where banks are located, "community" more accurately reflects their purpose and the people they serve.

"Rural tells us where the bank is located. Community reminds us why it exists. One speaks of geography, the other speaks of people," she noted.

She observed that for the past five decades, rural and community banks have operated quietly at the heart of Ghana's local economies, supporting farmers, traders, teachers, fisherfolk, artisans, manufacturers and other hardworking citizens whose livelihoods sustain the nation's development.

According to her, many of these customers may never step into the grand banking halls of major commercial banks, yet they deserve equal confidence that their savings are secure, equal access to credit and the full protection of the law.

Justice Bernasko drew a parallel between community banking and Ghana's justice system, stressing that justice should not be reserved for large corporations or high-profile commercial disputes.

"Sometimes when we speak about justice, our minds instinctively turn to the larger institutions, to multinational corporations, major commercial banks and the high-value disputes that command public attention," she said.

"But justice was never designed only for the powerful. Its true test is found just as much in the everyday lives of ordinary people."

She explained that justice is demonstrated when a farmer seeks financing to cultivate land, when a market trader deposits the proceeds of a day's work, when a young entrepreneur secures a first business loan or when a pensioner entrusts a lifetime of savings to a community bank.

"If justice protects only the powerful, then it has failed its constitutional purpose," she stated, adding that Ghana's Constitution envisions a legal system that protects every individual, business and institution irrespective of size or location.

Justice Bernasko argued that the anniversary celebration extended beyond banking because financial inclusion and access to justice are closely interconnected.

She said communities with meaningful access to financial services are better equipped to create economic opportunities, reduce poverty, strengthen local enterprises and promote social stability.

"In that sense, community banking does far more than finance development. It quietly strengthens the very communities upon which the rule of law ultimately depends," she observed.

Turning to the event's theme, "The Reforms: Future of Community Banking in Ghana," Justice Bernasko said the milestone should serve as a foundation for future progress rather than a point of complacency.

She noted that while the sector's 50-year history was worthy of celebration, the decades ahead would require stronger, more innovative, transparent and accountable institutions capable of meeting changing economic realities.

She emphasised that good governance must remain non-negotiable, regulatory oversight should continue to inspire public confidence, technological innovation must be embraced responsibly, and integrity should remain the banking sector's most valuable asset.

"For money may establish a bank, but only trust can sustain one," she remarked.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Bernasko reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to supporting Ghana's economic growth by providing a fair, efficient and predictable legal environment within which businesses, including community banks, can thrive.

She said commercial activity flourishes when contracts are respected, investments increase when disputes are resolved fairly and promptly, and confidence grows when public institutions remain independent and committed to the rule of law.

"These are not merely legal ideals. They are indispensable foundations of economic development," she stressed.

Justice Bernasko commended the Bank of Ghana, ARB Apex Bank, community banks, past and present industry leaders and other stakeholders for their contributions to the growth of the sector over the past five decades.

She expressed the hope that the next 50 years would be defined not only by stronger financial performance but also by stronger communities, broader financial inclusion and deeper public confidence in Ghana's community banking institutions.

She reminded stakeholders that while financial resources are important, public confidence remains the most valuable asset any institution can possess.

"May the next 50 years be remembered not only for stronger balance sheets, but for stronger communities. Not only for greater prosperity, but for greater inclusion. And above all, for preserving the trust of the Ghanaian people," she said.

"For trust remains the greatest currency any institution can possess."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.