Community banking has transformed financial inclusion in Ghana over five decades – BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has described Ghana's community banking model as one of the country's most successful financial inclusion initiatives, saying it has brought millions of previously excluded Ghanaians into the formal financial system and contributed significantly to poverty reduction over the past 50 years.

Addressing the Rural Banking@50 celebration and Transition to Community Banking event at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, July 16, Dr Asiama said expanding access to financial services remains critical to Ghana's economic development agenda, as greater financial inclusion enables individuals and businesses to improve their livelihoods.

He said the central bank had over the past year renewed its focus on identifying ways the financial sector could complement government efforts to reduce poverty and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

"It is well established that improving access to finance across the population helps lift people out of poverty. That is why the concept of bringing banking to the doorstep of ordinary people remains as relevant today as it was 50 years ago," the Governor said.

According to Dr Asiama, the rural banking concept was introduced in 1976 to address a major gap in Ghana's financial system, where thousands of farmers, traders and small business owners were contributing to the national economy without access to formal banking services.

He explained that before the establishment of rural banks, many cocoa farmers, market traders and artisans lived several kilometres from the nearest bank and therefore relied largely on informal means of saving and borrowing.

"A farmer could produce crops that earned foreign exchange for the country and still live a day's journey from the nearest banking counter. A trader could feed an entire town and yet remain invisible to the financial system," he said.

Unlike traditional banking expansion, Dr Asiama noted, Ghana adopted a community ownership model that enabled local people to establish and own their own financial institutions rather than depending on branches of commercial banks.

"The rural banking programme did not propose sending banks into communities. It proposed that communities should own their own banks," he said.

He said the Bank of Ghana played a leading role in championing the concept by providing seed capital for many of the early institutions while also developing the regulatory framework required for their operation.

The Governor traced the beginning of the movement to Nyakrom in the Central Region, where Ghana's first rural bank was established.

According to him, the decision by one community to establish its own bank laid the foundation for a nationwide network of financial institutions that has continued to expand over the last five decades.

"What we are celebrating today began with one community deciding to own its own bank. Everything else—the 147 institutions, the more than eight million customers and the nationwide presence—grew from that single decision," he said.

Dr Asiama noted that the success of the Nyakrom initiative quickly encouraged the establishment of additional rural banks in other parts of the country, proving that the model could effectively mobilise local savings while financing agriculture and small businesses.

He said community banks subsequently played a crucial role in supporting cocoa farmers, particularly during the introduction of the Ghana Cocoa Board's Akuafo Cheque Scheme in the 1980s, when rural banks enabled farmers to convert payment cheques into cash within their own communities.

Beyond agriculture, he said the institutions provided accessible banking services for traders, artisans and households, enabling families to save securely, finance education and invest in small enterprises.

Dr Asiama observed that the establishment of the Association of Rural Banks and later ARB Apex Bank further strengthened the sector by providing operational support and linking community banks to Ghana's wider financial system.

Today, he said, the industry comprises 147 licensed institutions operating close to 1,000 branches across the country, serving more than eight million customers and holding assets of approximately GH¢26 billion as of June this year.

"The numbers are significant, but they represent much more than institutional growth. They demonstrate that the original idea worked," he said.

Despite the achievements, the Governor acknowledged that the sector had experienced challenges, including governance failures that led to the collapse of some institutions.

He stressed that such failures had consequences extending beyond financial losses.

"When a community bank failed, the loss was not simply recorded in a supervisory report. It affected people's savings, their confidence and the trust they had placed in an institution carrying the name of their own community," he said.

According to Dr Asiama, those lessons have informed the latest reforms being undertaken by the Bank of Ghana to strengthen governance and position the sector for the future.

He also used the occasion to pay tribute to individuals who laid the foundation for community banking in Ghana.

He recognised the late Dr Amon Nikoi, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who championed the rural banking concept in 1976, describing him as a visionary whose foresight transformed access to banking services.

The Governor also honoured the late Mr Emmanuel Asiedu-Mantey, former Head of Banking Supervision at the central bank, whom he described as one of the strongest advocates of community banking.

Dr Asiama recalled that Mr Asiedu-Mantey was his first supervisor after joining the Bank of Ghana three decades ago and later led a committee established in 2016 to review the rural banking framework and recommend reforms for the future.

Although implementation of the committee's recommendations was delayed following Dr Asiama's departure from office, he said he revived the proposals upon returning as Governor last year.

"I wanted us to honour a man who devoted much of his professional life to strengthening community banking in Ghana," he said.

Looking ahead, Dr Asiama said the transition from rural banking to community banking reflects the changing character of Ghana's economy, while preserving the original mission of serving local communities.

He reaffirmed the Bank of Ghana's commitment to ensuring that community banks continue to play a leading role in promoting financial inclusion, supporting entrepreneurship and contributing to national development.

"The purpose remains the same: ensuring that ordinary Ghanaians have access to the financial services they need to improve their lives and contribute to economic growth," he said.

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