Community banking sector grows to 147 institutions, serving over 8m customers – BoG

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's community banking sector has grown into one of the fastest-expanding segments of the country's banking industry, with 147 licensed Community Banks, nearly 1,000 branches, more than eight million customers, and an asset base of approximately GH¢26 billion as of May 2026.
Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, said the sector's remarkable growth reflects the success of a model that began five decades ago with the establishment of the country's first rural bank at Agona Nyakrom.
Speaking at the commemoration of 50 years of Rural Banking in Ghana and the official transition from Rural and Community Banks to Community Banks, Dr. Asiama said the industry has evolved into a critical pillar of Ghana's financial sector, expanding access to banking services in rural and underserved communities.
"What began at Agona Nyakrom is today 147 licensed institutions, about 1,000 branches, more than eight million customers, and an asset base of GH¢26 billion as of May this year. It is one of the fastest-growing segments of the banking sector, and note those numbers carefully," he said.
Dr. Asiama noted that the figures highlight the important role community banks continue to play in promoting financial inclusion, mobilising savings, supporting agriculture and small businesses, and driving local economic development.
The Governor said the transition from Rural and Community Banks to Community Banks marks a new chapter for the sector, positioning the institutions to better respond to changing customer needs while maintaining their focus on community-based development.
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