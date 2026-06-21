Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths

The number of ​confirmed Ebola ‌cases in the Democratic Republic of ​Congo has ​risen to 933, ⁠including 245 ​deaths, the country's ​health minister said on Friday.

Speaking to ​reporters in ​Ituri province, where the ‌first ⁠cases of the ongoing outbreak were ​reported, ​Samuel ⁠Roger Kamba said 80 ​recovered patients ​had ⁠been discharged from Ebola ⁠treatment ​centres.

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