Africa

Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths

Source: Reuters  
  21 June 2026 11:35pm
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The number of ​confirmed Ebola ‌cases in the Democratic Republic of ​Congo has ​risen to 933, ⁠including 245 ​deaths, the country's ​health minister said on Friday.

Speaking to ​reporters in ​Ituri province, where the ‌first ⁠cases of the ongoing outbreak were ​reported, ​Samuel ⁠Roger Kamba said 80 ​recovered patients ​had ⁠been discharged from Ebola ⁠treatment ​centres.

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