Construction industry boosted with launch of all-new Dynapac range

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Hitachi Construction and Mining Equipment, and Volvo Penta, has held a ceremony in Accra to launch the all-new Dynapac construction equipment range.

As part of the launch, SMT Ghana announced a strategic partnership with Dynapac, a leading global provider of road construction equipment.

This collaboration will extend across SMT's entire footprint in Ghana, strengthening the company’s position as an integrated solution provider to the road construction and infrastructure sectors.

The top-rated Dynapac’s comprehensive range of soil and asphalt compactors, along with advanced paving machines that meet the evolving needs of Ghana’s road construction, heavy infrastructure, and mining sectors, was unveiled to guests present.

Introducing a fuel-efficient but high-performance machine

In his welcome address, Amaury Lescaux, Managing Director of SMT Ghana, described the launch as an exciting milestone marked by the introduction of a high-performance Dynapac machine designed to improve efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

He highlighted SMT Ghana’s nationwide support network, global presence across 17 countries, and commitment as a premium dealership to delivering top-quality after-sales service.

He added that the partnership with Dynapac leverages SMT’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and ambition to remain a partner of choice across sectors such as mining, construction, transport, and logistics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dynapac, a renowned brand in the industry, "This partnership will enable us to better serve our customers in the road construction and maintenance with world-class solutions."

Mr Lescaux informed that the collaboration with Dynapac introduces Dynapac’s comprehensive range of soil and asphalt compactors, along with advanced paving machines to meet the evolving needs of Ghana’s road construction, heavy infrastructure, and mining sectors.

With a growing customer base actively involved in road construction, the integration of Dynapac’s solutions in SMT's product portfolio offers a solid premium alternative that aligns with the rising demand for road-building machinery across the continent.

In his remarks, Alexis Gourdon, Business Unit Road Construction Director at SMT Africa, assured customers of the reliability and quality of Dynapac machines, backed by SMT’s strong network across Africa.

He emphasised that clients can expect premium products and dependable after-sales service, encouraging them to remain confident in the support available throughout SMT’s operations.

“Infrastructure development in the region has accelerated significantly in recent years. Partnering with Dynapac, with its extensive portfolio of road-building equipment, enables SMT to respond to local demands with tailored solutions that combine quality, performance, and ease of operations.”

Bob Kegelaers, Regional General Manager Dynapac International, added: “This partnership with SMT represents an excellent opportunity to expand Dynapac’s presence across West and Central Africa.

"SMT market expertise, robust infrastructure, and commitment to customer satisfaction make them an ideal partner for Dynapac development in Africa.”

He noted that the company’s presence in Ghana reflects its commitment to building a trusted partnership. With over 90 years of experience in compaction and paving, he said Dynapac brings durable, fuel-efficient machines and value-added solutions to the market.

He expressed confidence in Ghana’s growth potential and emphasised that SMT Ghana’s strong infrastructure makes the partnership well-positioned to support customers effectively.

Customers testify

Dr Foster Ansong Bridjan of Timeline and Innovations Company Ltd praised the durability and cost-effectiveness of Dynapac equipment already in use by his company.

He expressed optimism that the new machines will be supported just as strongly, enabling them to deliver quality projects efficiently and on time.

The SMT Ghana team was present to showcase the Dynapac machine and usher guests into the company’s sales support activities.

The team included Mr Samuel Incoom, Sales Director – Non-Mining; Mrs Hilda Peasah, Marketing and Communication Director; and Mr Rodrigo Antonello, Business Development Manager – Dynapac, who delivered a detailed product presentation highlighting features and after-sales support.

The event concluded with an exciting raffle draw, where winners took home various prizes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.