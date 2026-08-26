Court adjourns Hanan Abdul-Wahab’s trial to September 29, 30 after Dame submits medical excuse

former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba

The trial of former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has been adjourned to September 29 and 30.

This was after his lawyer, Godfred Yeboah Dame, submitted a medical excuse duty to the court through his client.

The development follows concerns raised at an earlier sitting over the absence of Mr Dame, who represents the former NAFCO boss.

At the August 12 hearing, Mr Abdul-Wahab told the Accra High Court that his lead counsel was unwell and had been in and out of hospital.

The prosecution, however, challenged the explanation, noting that no medical documentation had been presented to support the claim at the time. The court subsequently adjourned the matter to enable counsel to appear and address issues surrounding a pending application for stay of proceedings.

At the latest sitting, however, Mr Dame submitted the medical excuse duty through his client, leading the court to adjourn proceedings to September 29 and 30.

Mr Abdul-Wahab and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, are standing trial over allegations involving the management of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company.

The two have denied the charges against them. The prosecution has accused them of offences including stealing, defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abuse or use of public office for profit, dishonestly receiving and money laundering. Earlier reports put the alleged amount involved at about GH¢78 million.

The case has encountered several legal developments since proceedings began.

In July, the High Court dismissed an application by Mr Dame seeking to strike out the entire charge sheet against his client, although it directed the prosecution to amend two counts relating to defrauding by false pretences.

Mr Abdul-Wahab had also informed the court that an application for stay of proceedings had been filed at the Court of Appeal, as the defence continues to challenge aspects of the prosecution and the trial process.

The substantive trial is expected to continue when the parties return to court on September 29 and 30.

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