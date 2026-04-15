Dangerous signal – Bishop Gyamfi warns Mahama is not taking LGBTQ bill seriously

The president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Matthew K. Gyamfi, has criticised President John Mahama for remarks suggesting that the LGBTQ bill is not a priority.

He warned that the stance sends a troubling signal.

Speaking on PM Express on Joy News Tuesday, Bishop Gyamfi said while other national concerns are valid, they should not sideline the bill currently before Parliament.

The presidency recently indicated that the LGBTQ issue is not a priority amid pressing economic and social challenges, including rising living costs and pressure on the healthcare system.

But Bishop Gyamfi insisted the argument does not hold.

“He’s not wrong in pursuing his matters, because Ghanaians need jobs. They need help. They need other things. So these are important, and they should be a priority for the President.”

He stressed, however, that addressing economic issues should not come at the expense of what he described as critical moral and legislative concerns.

“And equally important and no less important is this law, this bill that Ghanaians have placed before Parliament.”

According to him, governance priorities must be pursued simultaneously.

“We realise pursuing jobs, getting help for people, is not exclusive and cannot exclude, and should not exclude looking at proper family values and sexuality, the one does not throw away the other one.”

He questioned the basis for deprioritising the bill.

“We do not see how pursuing jobs, creating health and other things, how passing family values law will negatively affect, adversely, passing this law.”

Bishop Gyamfi described the President’s position as deeply concerning. “So for him to say it is not a priority for us is a very dangerous statement.”

Pressed further on why he considers the remark dangerous, the Bishop warned that it signals a lack of commitment from the highest office.

“What makes it dangerous is he’s telling us indirectly that for him, this bill that Ghanaians, represented by a group of people, have placed before Parliament is not something that he’s considering seriously.”

He concluded with a stark assessment of the President’s posture on the matter. “The law is not important to him.”

His comments are likely to intensify debate over the controversial bill, as religious groups, lawmakers, and the presidency continue to clash over its urgency and significance.

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