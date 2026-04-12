Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns from long-term injury, registers assist for Freiburg U23

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has marked his return to competitive football after more than three years out with injury, featuring for SC Freiburg II in their emphatic 4-1 win over Eintracht Trier.

The Ghana international came off the bench in the encounter and made an immediate impact, providing an assist to cap an encouraging comeback performance.

Kyereh has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury setbacks, making his return a significant moment in his career.

The 28-year-old’s comeback will come as a major boost for both club and country, as he looks to regain full fitness and rediscover the form that made him a key figure for the Black Stars.

His appearance for Freiburg’s second team is seen as a gradual step towards full match sharpness as he continues his recovery journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.