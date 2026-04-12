Football

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns from long-term injury, registers assist for Freiburg U23

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  12 April 2026 6:21pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has marked his return to competitive football after more than three years out with injury, featuring for SC Freiburg II in their emphatic 4-1 win over Eintracht Trier.

The Ghana international came off the bench in the encounter and made an immediate impact, providing an assist to cap an encouraging comeback performance.

Kyereh has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury setbacks, making his return a significant moment in his career.

The 28-year-old’s comeback will come as a major boost for both club and country, as he looks to regain full fitness and rediscover the form that made him a key figure for the Black Stars.

His appearance for Freiburg’s second team is seen as a gradual step towards full match sharpness as he continues his recovery journey.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group