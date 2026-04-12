Audio By Carbonatix
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has marked his return to competitive football after more than three years out with injury, featuring for SC Freiburg II in their emphatic 4-1 win over Eintracht Trier.
The Ghana international came off the bench in the encounter and made an immediate impact, providing an assist to cap an encouraging comeback performance.
Kyereh has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury setbacks, making his return a significant moment in his career.
The 28-year-old’s comeback will come as a major boost for both club and country, as he looks to regain full fitness and rediscover the form that made him a key figure for the Black Stars.
His appearance for Freiburg’s second team is seen as a gradual step towards full match sharpness as he continues his recovery journey.
Latest Stories
-
US Court backs extradiction of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu’s to Ghana
14 minutes
-
Seven arrested as NAIMOS dismantles illegal mining camp, seizes firearms at Boin River
16 minutes
-
Fire erupts at Madina Ritz Junction, destroys multiple wooden structures and containers
30 minutes
-
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns from long-term injury, registers assist for Freiburg U23
42 minutes
-
Knifeman calling himself ‘Lucifer’ slashes three at NYC’s Grand Central
58 minutes
-
Brands are built from within to without
58 minutes
-
Matriculants urged to pursue excellence as gov’t reaffirms support for Maritime education
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Monday, April 13, 2026
1 hour
-
GPL 2025/26: Salim Adams double fires Medeama back to summit after Kotoko rout
1 hour
-
Two robbery suspects convicted following violent gold dealer attack in Obuasi
1 hour
-
Supreme Court @150: Fanfare meets reflection as nationwide activities roll out
1 hour
-
Padel for Parkinson’s cycling event promotes awareness at University of Ghana
2 hours
-
GPL 2025/26: Samuel Tetteh brace fires Nations FC past Basake Holy Stars
2 hours
-
Ghana’s oil trade position close to net neutral in near term – Fitch
2 hours
-
IMANI Africa President urges greater awareness and support for Parkinson’s Disease patients
2 hours