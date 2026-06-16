Development Bank Ghana marks five years of catalyzing private sector growth

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has announced plans to commemorate its fifth anniversary at a media launch held on June 16, 2026. The two-day anniversary celebration, scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2026, will showcase the bank's impact over the past five years and reaffirm its commitment to supporting the growth of Ghana's private sector.

Since its establishment in November 2021, DBG has played a pivotal role in addressing long-standing financing gaps by providing long-term funding to Partner Financial Institutions (PFIs). This has enabled increased lending to key sectors of the economy and supported sustainable economic development.

Over the past five years, the bank has supported businesses across sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, and services, contributing to job creation, improved productivity, and greater economic resilience. During the launch event, DBG shared stories of entrepreneurs whose businesses and livelihoods have been positively impacted by its financing initiatives.

Speaking at the anniversary media launch, the Chief Executive Officer of DBG, Prof. Randolph Nsor-Ambala, said the bank's work is anchored in promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.

"At DBG, we are focused on enabling businesses to grow, scale, and contribute meaningfully to Ghana's economic transformation. Our journey over the past five years reflects a strong commitment to impact and partnership."

Chief Executive Officer of DBG, Prof. Randolph Nsor-Ambala,

DBG continues to collaborate with financial institutions and development partners to expand access to credit, particularly for underserved segments of the market. To date, the Bank has onboarded 21 financial institutions and five partner agencies across Ghana.

As part of its forward-looking strategy, DBG aims to deepen its reach, strengthen partnerships, and scale its impact in priority sectors of the economy.

About Development Bank Ghana

Development Bank Ghana is a development finance institution dedicated to increasing access to long-term financing for businesses through partner financial institutions. The Bank's mission is to support sustainable economic growth, enhance private sector development, and contribute to Ghana's long-term prosperity.

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