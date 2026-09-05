Dissolving inactive SOE boards is justified – Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has backed the government’s decision to dissolve boards of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), arguing that many of the boards have failed to demonstrate meaningful impact.

According to him, the government should be more concerned about delivering on its mandate than retaining appointees who are not contributing to the effective running of state institutions.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr Aboagye said he sees nothing wrong with the government changing its appointees if it believes new leadership is required to achieve its objectives.

“For me, I don't see anything wrong with the appointor, disappointing. I mean, I don't think we should even waste our time. Ultimately, we expect the government to deliver. Who they choose to set where to get it done, that's their business,” he said on Saturday, September 5.

“In any way, in any case, we have already known that most of these boards, they are not doing anything. They are not giving us anything," he said.

Mr Aboagye cited disputes between some chief executives and board members as an indication of the challenges affecting the governance of certain state institutions.

He recounted one instance in which a chief executive had secured training programmes for board members, but disagreements reportedly arose over requests by some board members to travel with two family members.

“There is one board that the dispute between the chief executive and the board, about three or four members of the board. There's nothing they can do about it until they dissolve it.”

He also raised concerns about the privileges enjoyed by some board members, including requests for vehicles and other benefits.

According to him, such practices raise questions about whether some boards are focused sufficiently on their institutional mandates.

Mr Aboagye, however, urged Ghanaians to give the government time to deliver on its promises, saying its performance should ultimately be judged by tangible results rather than political arguments over appointments.

His comments comes after President John Dramani Mahama dissolved the governing boards of nine state institutions with immediate effect.

The affected institutions are Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited, the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO), Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), Ghana Post Company Limited, the Road Maintenance Trust Fund, TDC Ghana Limited, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

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