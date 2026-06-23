Doctors accepting rural postings rise from 12 to over 100 – Health Minister reveals

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Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has revealed the number of medical doctors accepting postings to Ghana's deprived communities has increased sharply from just 12 last year to more than 100 in 2026.

The minister described the development as a significant step towards addressing longstanding staffing shortages in underserved parts of the country but cautioned that many communities still lack access to doctors.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) in Koforidua, Mr. Akandoh said attracting health professionals to rural areas remains one of the country's biggest healthcare challenges.

"Unfortunately, there are still districts in Ghana without a single medical doctor. Sometimes leadership requires difficult decisions. Not every decision will be popular, but the long-term benefits make those decisions worthwhile," he said.

He explained that government had taken difficult but necessary decisions to improve the distribution of health workers across the country.

The Minister disclosed that while only 12 doctors accepted postings to deprived areas in 2024, the number has risen to more than 100 this year.

"In 2024, only 12 medical doctors accepted postings to deprived areas. This year, by the grace of God, more than 100 doctors have accepted postings. That is progress, but we still have more work to do," he said.

Despite the improvement, Mr. Akandoh acknowledged that staffing gaps remain a major obstacle to achieving equitable healthcare, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

He praised the Christian Health Association of Ghana for its longstanding commitment to serving communities where many healthcare providers are reluctant to operate.

"What excites me most is CHAG's presence in the most remote parts of Ghana - where the roads end, where network coverage is weak, and where health services are needed the most," he said.

According to the sector minister, CHAG's experience demonstrates the importance of deploying and retaining health workers in underserved communities if government is to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

He said the newly launched Free Primary Healthcare programme would depend not only on infrastructure and equipment but also on the availability of skilled health professionals willing to serve across the country.

As part of the programme, government intends to strengthen preventive healthcare by deploying health workers into communities to conduct routine screening for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, provide health education and identify illnesses early for treatment or referral.

Mr. Akandoh therefore urged healthcare professionals, particularly those working under CHAG, to continue serving patients with dignity, compassion and commitment.

"Last year, when I attended this conference, I challenged you to continue treating patients with dignity, respect and compassion. I repeat that call today. That is where CHAG has a comparative advantage," he said.

He also paid tribute to health workers across the country, noting that nearly 39 million patient visits were recorded at health facilities in 2025.

"Behind those statistics are real people whose lives have been touched by your dedication and sacrifice," the Minister said.

He assured health professionals that government would continue creating an environment that supports quality healthcare delivery while working to improve staffing levels in deprived communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.