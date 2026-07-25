Okada rider allegedly drives motorbike key into man’s skull during fight over passenger

Audio By Carbonatix
A man is receiving specialist treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after he was allegedly attacked with a motorcycle key during a fight between two commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as okada riders, at Jasikan in the Oti Region.
The victim reportedly sustained the injury while attempting to intervene in a confrontation between the two riders, who were allegedly fighting over a passenger.
According to information gathered, the situation escalated when one of the riders allegedly used a motorcycle key as a weapon and forced it into his colleague’s skull during the struggle.
The victim was subsequently rushed for medical attention before being referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for specialist care due to the severity of the injury.
The incident has sparked concerns over rising tensions among some commercial motorcycle operators and the dangers of violent confrontations over disputes.
Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and take appropriate action.
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