Don’t let a data mismatch deny young Ghanaians the chance to serve

Background Context

The National Service Authority (NSA), on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, issued a statement giving prospective national service personnel with data mismatch problems what it described as a final opportunity to resolve their discrepancies by 1 September 2026.

The directive is understandable, particularly given the administrative complexities involved in preparing and managing national service placements. Yet, given the nature of the data mismatch wahala confronting some prospective national service personnel—and, importantly, the timing of the deadline—I believe the decision deserves a second look.

The deadline should be reconsidered and extended.

This is not an argument for removing individual responsibility or allowing people to disregard administrative requirements. Rather, it is an appeal for a more proportionate and humane approach to a problem that sits at the intersection of individual responsibility, institutional systems and the practical realities facing thousands of young Ghanaians. Where eligible young people are willing and ready to fulfil a compulsory national obligation, an administrative discrepancy should not, by itself, become the reason they are prevented from doing so.

Responsibility Must Be Shared

Let me acknowledge at the outset that some of these discrepancies may partly be the result of errors or omissions on the part of individuals. I also appreciate the considerable effort and time required by the authorities to prepare and organise national service placements.

But even where responsibility is shared, the state has a duty to provide reasonable, accessible and timely mechanisms through which errors can be identified and corrected.

Young people should take responsibility for ensuring that their records are accurate. However, the existence of individual responsibility does not absolve institutions of theirs. Where an error can be corrected, the system should help people correct it rather than allow the error to become an insurmountable barrier.

The Timing Could Not Be Worse

The case for reconsidering the deadline is strengthened by the circumstances in which many of these young people currently find themselves.

Some universities are conducting, or are only about to conduct, their final examinations. For students still completing their academic programmes, dealing with data mismatches and meeting a very short administrative deadline can create an unnecessary conflict between their academic obligations and their national service responsibilities.

Others are outside Accra and may be unable to travel to the capital at very short notice to resolve registration or data-matching problems. For some, the issue is not simply willingness or unwillingness to comply. It is whether they have the time and means to physically navigate the process within the prescribed period.

The Hidden Cost of “Just Fix Your Data”

There is also a significant financial dimension that should not be overlooked.

Where correcting a mismatch requires the legal gazetting of changes, the costs can be substantial. Depending on the type and urgency of the correction, changing or correcting a name, date of birth or place of birth can cost hundreds of Ghana cedis, while premium and express services can cost considerably more. Corrections relating to marriage details can be even more expensive, with express services costing thousands of Ghana cedis.

For many young graduates and their families, these are not insignificant sums.

They come at a particularly difficult time when families are already meeting university-related expenses and, in some cases, are being asked to make advance payments for accommodation for the following academic year.

Taken together, these demands create a considerable financial and logistical burden. What may appear from an administrative office to be a straightforward requirement can therefore become a major obstacle for an individual graduate and his or her family.

For many families, “just fix the mismatch” is not as simple as it sounds.

When an Administrative Problem Becomes a Life Problem

A rigid deadline risks penalising people not because they are unwilling to undertake national service, but because they are caught at the intersection of academic calendars, geographical constraints, financial pressures and administrative difficulties.

The consequences of failing to register can also be significant. For young people who have spent years pursuing higher education, national service represents an important transition into working life. Delays or exclusion from the process can affect placements, employment opportunities and their ability to move forward with their professional and personal plans.

An administrative mismatch may therefore appear small on paper but have very real consequences in the life of the person affected.

A Compulsory Obligation Requires a Responsive State

This matters because national service is a compulsory national obligation.

If the state requires young people to serve the nation, it also has a corresponding responsibility to ensure that the systems through which that obligation is fulfilled are fair, accessible and sufficiently flexible to accommodate legitimate difficulties.

Where there are data mismatches, the emphasis should be on helping eligible young people resolve the problem rather than allowing an administrative discrepancy to become a barrier to national service.

This does not mean absolving individuals of responsibility. Graduates should make every reasonable effort to ensure that their personal information is accurate and that they comply with registration requirements within the stipulated period.

But individual responsibility cannot mean that the state has no responsibility.

Where a problem can be reasonably corrected, the system should facilitate that correction rather than create an unnecessary exclusion.

Our Young People Deserve the Opportunity to Serve

These are young people who have invested years in their education and are now being called upon to contribute their skills and knowledge to national development.

They should therefore be facilitated to serve, not inadvertently prevented from serving because of an administrative problem.

Indeed, if the objective of national service is to harness the knowledge, skills and energy of young Ghanaians for national development, then every effort should be made to ensure that eligible graduates are not unnecessarily lost from the system because of correctable administrative discrepancies.

The Bigger Problem: Ghana's Data Culture

There is, however, a bigger lesson here.

The current data mismatch wahala should not be viewed merely as a temporary national service registration problem. It should be a wake-up call about the importance of accurate personal data and public awareness.

Many people may not fully appreciate the long-term implications of inconsistencies in their names, dates of birth, places of birth and other personal records until they encounter a situation where those inconsistencies become a serious obstacle.

The experience should therefore prompt greater public education and sensitisation about the importance of ensuring consistency across official records—from birth certificates and educational records to national identification and employment documentation.

In the longer term, institutions must also do more to improve interoperability and data verification across public systems so that citizens are not repeatedly required to resolve the same discrepancies from one institution to another.

Give Them Time to Fix It

In the immediate term, however, the priority should be to ensure that no eligible young Ghanaian is unfairly shut out of national service.

A final extension of the registration deadline by a few weeks would therefore be a reasonable and proportionate response.

Such an extension would not undermine the authority of the NSA or the integrity of the national service system. Rather, it would demonstrate administrative flexibility and a willingness to recognise the real circumstances of the people the system is designed to serve.

It would recognise individual responsibility while also acknowledging that administrative systems can generate problems that require institutional solutions.

Most importantly, it would give affected graduates a realistic opportunity to correct their records, complete their registration and fulfil their national obligation.

Let the Data Be Fixed—Not the Dreams of Young People Be Put on Hold

National service is not simply another bureaucratic process. It is a national responsibility imposed on young people in the interest of the country.

The system must therefore show the same commitment to fairness and flexibility that it expects from those it calls upon to serve.

Let us fix the data mismatch, but let us not allow the mismatch to deny young Ghanaians the opportunity to serve their country.

Emmanuel Sowatey

emmanuel.sowatey@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.