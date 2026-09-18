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Dr Likee named KIVO Brand Ambassador
Ghanaian actor and content creator Dr Likee has been appointed Brand Ambassador for KIVO, as Procus Ghana Ltd seeks to deepen the food brand’s connection with consumers and Ghanaian popular culture.
The partnership brings together Dr Likee’s strong appeal among Ghanaian audiences and KIVO’s focus on local flavours and everyday food experiences.
Through his comedy, characters and storytelling, Dr Likee has built a reputation for portraying relatable aspects of Ghanaian life.
KIVO, which operates under the brand promise “A Taste of Ghana”, produces a range of food products including KIVO 4in1 Gari Soaking Mix, KIVO Hot Shito and KIVO Natural Spices. The company says the products are designed to make familiar Ghanaian tastes more convenient and accessible to consumers.
Marketing Manager for KIVO, Evans Kwofie, said Dr Likee’s authenticity and connection with Ghanaian audiences made him a suitable choice for the partnership.
“Dr Likee reflects Ghanaian lifestyle and storytelling in a way that is authentic and relatable. That is also what KIVO represents as a brand, making this partnership a natural fit,” he said.
The appointment forms part of KIVO’s broader strategy to collaborate with personalities who have a genuine connection with its target consumers and Ghanaian culture as the brand expands its presence across the country.
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