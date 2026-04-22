Drive to Inspire-Africa, Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation launch scholarship scheme support young women in tertiary education

Audio By Carbonatix
A new scholarship partnership between Drive to Inspire – Africa (DTI-A) and the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation (SMF) is expected to boost access to tertiary education for brilliant but financially disadvantaged young women in Ghana and other parts of Africa.
The two organisations announced the collaboration on April 21, 2026, describing it as a shared effort to invest in the next generation through education and empowerment.
“This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to empowering young Africans and supporting impactful initiatives across the continent,” the organisations said in a joint statement.
Under the arrangement, the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation will provide financial support to Drive to Inspire – Africa’s existing scholarship programme, allowing the non-profit organisation to increase the number of beneficiaries and widen its reach.
Drive to Inspire – Africa was founded by Ghanaian corporate lawyer and youth empowerment advocate Nana Adjoa Hackman. The organisation focuses on reducing educational inequality through scholarships, mentorship, and long-term development support, with special attention on empowering young women.
Officials said beneficiaries under the new partnership may also get the chance to pursue studies at the University of Stirling’s Ras Al Khaimah Campus in the United Arab Emirates, subject to meeting admission requirements.
The Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation, established by Planet One Group Chairman Sanjeev Mansotra, supports initiatives in Ghana, Guinea, Togo, Sierra Leone, and India. Its work centres on education, healthcare, and sustainable development.
According to the foundation, expanding access to quality education remains critical to economic growth and prosperity across developing countries.
While DTI-A’s scholarship activities have largely focused on Ghana, the organisation has recently begun extending support to students in other African countries.
“By combining resources, expertise, and a shared vision, both organisations reaffirm their commitment to empowering the next generation of African leaders through education,” the statement added.
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