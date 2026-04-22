National | Politics

Mahama’s absence on 2028 ballot will reshape electoral dynamics — Sammi Awuku

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  22 April 2026 12:51pm
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The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, has suggested that Ghana’s next general election could mark a significant shift in political strategy, arguing that the expected absence of President John Dramani Mahama from the ballot will alter the dynamics for the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 22, Mr Awuku pointed to what he described as a pattern in Ghanaian presidential contests, where long-standing candidates eventually exit the race, forcing their parties to reposition.

Mr Mahama, he noted, has been a dominant figure on the ballot in multiple elections, including 2012, 2016 and 2024.

“This popular NDC politician will not be on the ballot in 2028,” Mr Awuku said, suggesting that his absence would create both a challenge and an opportunity for the party.

Mr Awuku compared the situation to that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the departure of former president Nana Akufo-Addo from presidential contests.

Akufo-Addo contested elections in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, becoming one of the most recognisable political figures of his generation before stepping aside ahead of the 2024 election.

According to Mr Awuku, his exit compelled the NPP to present what he described as “a new candidate” to the electorate, requiring the party to invest in building recognition and support from the ground up.

“We were faced with a new candidate, a fresh man, and we needed to market him to the people,” he said.

The MP argued that political campaigning in Ghana is often misunderstood, with too much emphasis placed on visible campaign tools such as billboards and branded merchandise.

“Political marketing is not just the billboards and the T-shirts,” he said. “The actual marketing is on the ballot.”

Mr Awuku further highlighted that voter decisions are shaped less by campaign visibility and more by the candidate’s identity, credibility and perceived readiness for office at the point of voting.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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