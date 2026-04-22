Global Media Alliance named among Top 10 PR Agencies in Ghana

Head of Public Relations at Global Media Alliance, Ekow Quandzie

Global Media Alliance, a leading integrated communications firm, has been named one of Africa PR Week’s Top 10 PR Agencies in Ghana, reaffirming its position as a powerhouse in corporate and consumer public relations across West Africa.

The recognition highlights Global Media Alliance’s strength as an integrated media powerhouse, delivering strategic communications solutions that blend storytelling, media engagement, stakeholder relations, and digital innovation.

GMA continues to set industry benchmarks through impactful campaigns for leading local and multinational brands.

Speaking on the recognition, Head of Public Relations at Global Media Alliance, Ekow Quandzie, noted, “This acknowledgement reflects our commitment to redefining public relations in Ghana and across Africa.

"We believe in the power of strategic storytelling and integrated communications to shape narratives, influence perception, and drive meaningful business and social impact.”

Curated under the theme “Redefining PR | Redefining Africa,” Africa PR Week’s listing celebrates agencies that are pushing the boundaries of communications, driving innovation, and elevating Africa’s global narrative.

Over the years, Global Media Alliance has built a reputation for delivering high-impact campaigns spanning corporate communications, brand PR, media relations, and thought leadership.

Its client portfolio spans sectors including telecommunications, finance, FMCG, and development organisations, positioning the agency as a trusted partner in reputation management and brand growth.

As part of its broader commitment to advancing the public relations industry, Global Media Alliance is also the lead organiser of the World PR Day Festival in Ghana, an influential platform that convenes industry leaders, practitioners, and stakeholders to celebrate excellence, foster dialogue, and shape the future of PR.

This recognition further strengthens Global Media Alliance’s role in shaping the future of public relations in Ghana, as the industry evolves toward data-driven insights, digital transformation, and AI-powered communications.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.