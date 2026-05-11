Audio By Carbonatix
A 26-year-old driver has been fined GH¢1,800 by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for committing two traffic offences.
The convict, Paul Owusu, pleaded guilty to the charges of driving without a valid insurance certificate and using a communication device while driving.
He was convicted on his own plea.
Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Robert Addo, that the complainants were officers from the Nkawie Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.
He said that on April 13, 2026, at about 1500 hours, the officers were on routine traffic duty in Nkawie Township when they spotted the accused driving a Honda Accord minibus with registration number GS 2966-22 while using a mobile phone.
According to the prosecution, further checks conducted on the vehicle revealed that its insurance certificate had expired.
The accused was subsequently arrested, processed, charged, and arraigned before the court.
Latest Stories
-
Elon Musk and Tim Cook among CEOs expected to accompany Trump on China trip
1 hour
-
Supreme Court dismisses Ecobank’s application in long-running Daniel Ofori battle
1 hour
-
Nigerian military denies reports of civilian deaths after airstrikes in Niger state
1 hour
-
Driver fined GH¢1,800 for traffic offences
1 hour
-
As jet fuel costs rise, operational disruptions mount for Nigerian airlines
1 hour
-
South Africa’s Ramaphosa faces down calls to resign over cash-in-sofa scandal
1 hour
-
Microsoft’s African data center falters on payment demands, Bloomberg News reports
1 hour
-
Jealous ex-boyfriend allegedly sets rival’s house ablaze at Jema
2 hours
-
Voxy driver in viral video jailed for careless driving
2 hours
-
“Wearing the Black Stars jersey will be a dream come true” – Beres Owusu
2 hours
-
Last passengers leave hantavirus-hit cruise ship as three more test positive
2 hours
-
Police inspector interdicted, remanded over alleged robbery attack on MoMo vendor
2 hours
-
Beres Owusu opens up on playing style, Black Stars ambition
2 hours
-
Trump says Iran ceasefire is on ‘massive life support’
2 hours
-
NDC executives interfere in arrests and confiscation of excavators in Kobro Forest anti-galamsey raid
2 hours