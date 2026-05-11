Driver fined GH¢1,800 for traffic offences

A 26-year-old driver has been fined GH¢1,800 by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for committing two traffic offences.

The convict, Paul Owusu, pleaded guilty to the charges of driving without a valid insurance certificate and using a communication device while driving.

He was convicted on his own plea.

Police Inspector Kwaku Frimpong, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Robert Addo, that the complainants were officers from the Nkawie Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

He said that on April 13, 2026, at about 1500 hours, the officers were on routine traffic duty in Nkawie Township when they spotted the accused driving a Honda Accord minibus with registration number GS 2966-22 while using a mobile phone.

According to the prosecution, further checks conducted on the vehicle revealed that its insurance certificate had expired.

The accused was subsequently arrested, processed, charged, and arraigned before the court.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.