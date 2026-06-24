Eleven more bodies of migrants wash ashore from capsize last week off Libya

Eleven more bodies of migrants washed ashore off a city in eastern Libya in recent days after ​their boat capsized last week, bringing the total recovered ‌to 26 with dozens more feared lost at sea, medical and security sources said on Tuesday.

Last week, 15 bodies of migrants, including a ​girl, were recovered from several places along the ​coastline of Tobruk, a city near the Egyptian border. ⁠Ten survivors were rescued, and a Navy source said the vessel was carrying about 61 people.

The sources said ​a further 11 people had been found since Sunday, when the body of a woman was recovered.

Libya has become a transit route for ​migrants, many of them from sub-Saharan Africa, risking their ​lives to flee to Europe across the desert and sea in the hope ‌of ⁠escaping conflict and poverty.

The Coast Guard in Tobruk posted pictures showing members of its search-and-rescue department, along with Red Crescent volunteers, recovering bodies and wrapping them in white cloth before placing them in the backs of vehicles.

A medical source said the bodies were all decomposed, while another medical ​source added that "all the bodies are buried ​on the ⁠same day or the day after the recovery due to bad odours and the disappearance of the bodies' features."

"In anticipation ⁠of ​more bodies washing ashore, the security ​patrols are continuing to be carried out along the shores of Tobruk city," ​a security source said.

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