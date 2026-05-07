Emma Ankrah: Fresh beginnings are not clean slates but hard choices we keep romanticising

Fresh beginnings are overrated, at least in the way we like to imagine them. We talk about them as if they arrive gently, like neat, quiet transitions where life politely turns a page and offers us a new chapter untouched by what came before. That image is comforting. It is also misleading because life rarely behaves in that kind of order.

Fresh beginnings are not clean slates. They are not soft resets or cinematic rebirths. More often, they are messy, emotional disruptions that show up when we are least prepared and least certain. And yet, we continue to package them as something graceful, something we should welcome with clarity and ease.

That expectation is part of the problem. The truth is simpler and far less comfortable: fresh starts do not arrive when we are ready. They arrive when we are forced to choose.

A genuine fresh start is not about erasing the past or pretending it never shaped us. That idea is not only unrealistic—it is emotionally dishonest. What actually happens is more demanding. We are forced into a reckoning: what do I carry forward, and what do I finally put down? And that question rarely comes at a convenient time.

We do not become new people overnight. We evolve under pressure. Through disappointment that lingers longer than we admit. Through situations that quietly stop making sense but take courage to name. Through moments where staying feels heavier than leaving—and leaving feels just as uncertain.

To suggest otherwise is to flatten the reality of change.

Sometimes, what we call a fresh beginning is actually an act of resistance. Choosing peace over the exhausting need to prove a point. Walking away without having all the answers, and accepting that certainty may never come. Other times, it is staying but refusing to disappear within the same spaces that once required our silence. It is setting boundaries where none existed before and insisting on a different kind of respect.

Neither version is clean. Neither is easy. Both are confrontational in their own way.

And then there are the quieter beginnings—the ones that rarely get acknowledged because they do not look dramatic from the outside. These are the internal shifts where a person slowly becomes unrecognisable not because they are pretending, but because they have finally stopped pretending. These changes do not announce themselves. They accumulate.

What is often left out of the conversation is that every beginning is tied to an ending and not always one we consented to. There is grief in starting over. There is discomfort in growth that does not come with applause. There is a loneliness that follows choosing yourself, especially when others were attached to a version of you that required less from them.

This is why the idea of fresh beginnings as something purely hopeful is incomplete. It ignores the emotional cost.

Maybe that is the real tension we avoid confronting: fresh beginnings are not meant to feel clean or reassuring. They are meant to stretch us beyond familiarity. They unsettle the arrangements we have normalised. They force us to confront the uncomfortable truth that what we have outgrown often still feels safe simply because it is known.

So no—fresh beginnings are not clean slates. That is a narrative we repeat because it softens the disruption. In reality, they are deliberate, sometimes painful choices made in moments of clarity we did not ask for. And they ask something difficult of us: not just the courage to start again, but the honesty to admit what we should have left behind long ago.

At some point, the question is no longer whether a fresh start is possible. It is whether we are willing to keep defending what no longer serves us, or finally accept that beginning again is not an escape but a confrontation with the truth we have been postponing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.