Charles Amissah death should trigger reforms in Ghana’s healthcare system – GRNMA

The President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Perpetual Ofori-Amanfo, is urging authorities to use the circumstances surrounding the death of Charles Amissah as a turning point to reform Ghana’s struggling healthcare system.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Top Story on Thursday, May 6, following the submission of the investigative committee’s report into the incident, Madam Ofori-Amanfo said the tragedy should not only lead to accountability, but also spark meaningful improvements in emergency healthcare delivery across the country.

“Let the life that was taken out of Charles make a difference in Ghana’s health system. Let us stand up and do what is right,” she said.

Charles Amissah reportedly died after allegedly being rejected by three health facilities, prompting the formation of a three-member investigative committee chaired by Professor Agyeman Badu Akosah.

The committee recently presented its findings to the Minister of Health and Parliament’s Health Committee.

Commenting on the broader issues raised by the case, the GRNMA President stressed that no health system can function effectively without adequate investment in health workers.

“Every health system can only progress when we have invested in the health workers. Without the health workers, there’s no health system,” she stated.

She called for increased investment in specialist training, capacity building, and professional development to ensure health workers across all levels of the healthcare system are adequately equipped to respond to emergencies.

Madam Ofori-Amanfo also pointed to weaknesses in Ghana’s emergency response structure, particularly within the ambulance service and communication systems between health facilities.

According to her, there appears to be a breakdown in coordination among hospitals, making patient referrals and emergency care difficult.

“How can you move from one facility to another and be denied care? It means there’s no proper communication,” she said.

She explained that under an efficient system, receiving facilities should be contacted ahead of time to confirm bed availability and prepare staff before a patient arrives.

“By the time the ambulance gets there, professionals should be ready to receive the patient. All those systems are broken down,” she added.

The GRNMA President further raised concerns about the state of emergency healthcare infrastructure in the country, arguing that many emergency units remain too limited in size and resources to effectively respond to critical situations.

She warned that Ghana could face major challenges in the event of a national disaster due to the lack of fully equipped emergency centres.

“We need facilities with the equipment, logistics, and supplies required to save lives. We have a lot to do as a country,” she stressed.

Despite her concerns, Madam Ofori-Amanfo cautioned against turning individual health professionals into scapegoats, insisting that the focus should remain on addressing systemic failures rather than publicly crucifying workers operating under difficult conditions.

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