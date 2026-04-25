EOCO affidavit clarifies that Gabriel Tanko Atokple was not declared “wanted”

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) affidavit filed at the Adenta High Court clarifies that Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, and the directors of Sesi-Edem Company Ltd were not declared wanted persons.

This position was contained in EOCO’s affidavit in opposition to an application for interlocutory injunction. In paragraph 19 of the affidavit, EOCO stated that no formal “wanted” notice has ever been issued or published against the applicant or its directors on its official website, where the agency ordinarily publishes persons officially declared wanted.

According to EOCO, the only public statement referenced by the applicants was a general press release dated 30th March 2026, which was issued before the ex-parte interim injunction was granted. EOCO stated that the said release did not amount to a formal wanted declaration, but rather constituted a response to media discussions surrounding the matter.

The anti-graft agency further stated that the continued online visibility of that earlier press release cannot be interpreted as a fresh declaration or a maintenance of any wanted status against the council of member, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple or the directors of Sesi-Edem Company Limited.

EOCO’s clarification comes in the wake of legal proceedings initiated by Sesi-Edem Company Limited, which had sought court orders restraining the agency from maintaining a purported wanted declaration and from interfering with the company’s operations and directors.

The matter remains before the court as both parties continue to contest the legal and factual issues arising from EOCO’s investigations and public communications on the case.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.