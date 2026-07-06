EOCO warns of emerging ‘Model Q’ criminal network driving trafficking and financial fraud across West Africa

The Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, has raised the alarm over the emergence of a sophisticated transnational criminal network known as "Model Q", warning that it represents a dangerous evolution in human trafficking, migrant smuggling and financial fraud across West and Central Africa.

Speaking at the opening of the EOCO-INTERPOL 3-Day Regional Coordination and Case Resolution Workshop on Combating Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling at the Ecobank Headquarters in Accra on Monday, Mr Archer said criminal syndicates were increasingly exploiting technology, social media and financial systems to lure vulnerable people into modern-day slavery and organised fraud.

The three-day workshop has brought together officials from INTERPOL, judicial institutions, law enforcement agencies and regional partners to strengthen intelligence sharing, improve cross-border investigations and coordinate efforts to dismantle organised trafficking networks operating across the sub-region.

Welcoming delegates, Mr Archer described the workshop as a crucial platform for building stronger regional cooperation against a criminal enterprise that has grown increasingly sophisticated and borderless.

"On behalf of the Economic and Organised Crime Office of Ghana, it is my privilege to welcome you to this three-day Regional Coordination and Case Resolution Workshop on Combating Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling, focusing on the 'Model Q' modus operandi," he said.

He expressed gratitude to INTERPOL, the judiciary, law enforcement agencies and development partners for their unwavering commitment to combating organised crime and protecting vulnerable populations.

The EOCO boss revealed that recent investigations conducted by regional security agencies have uncovered a disturbing new trend in organised crime that extends well beyond conventional human trafficking.

He explained that intelligence gathered since an earlier regional workshop held in Abidjan had exposed the emergence of Model Q, a criminal system that integrates multiple illegal activities into a highly coordinated operation.

"We gather today as a united regional community to confront a rapidly evolving form of organised crime in West and Central Africa," Archer said.

"Building on our previous workshop in Abidjan, recent investigations reveal a disturbing reality: the emergence of 'Model Q'."

Unlike traditional trafficking operations, he said, Model Q combines human trafficking, migrant smuggling, financial fraud, psychological manipulation and digital recruitment, allowing criminal organisations to recruit, exploit and control victims through both physical and virtual means.

According to Archer, the model demonstrates how organised crime has evolved alongside technological advances, making it increasingly difficult for individual countries to investigate and prosecute offenders without international cooperation.

The EOCO Executive Secretary said traffickers operating under the Model Q system prey on the aspirations of thousands of young people seeking employment, education and better economic opportunities abroad.

Victims, he explained, are persuaded through fraudulent advertisements and carefully orchestrated promises of lucrative jobs, scholarships, migration opportunities, entrepreneurial ventures and financial success.

Instead of finding the opportunities they had been promised, many become trapped in exploitative conditions, subjected to coercion, forced labour and debt bondage.

"'Model Q' is a sophisticated system that has transformed traditional trafficking patterns into an intricate system that seamlessly combines human trafficking, migrant smuggling, financial fraud, psychological manipulation and digital recruitment," Mr Archer stated.

"Victims are lured by false promises of non-existing jobs, education, migration opportunities, entrepreneurship and financial success. Tragically, what begins as a dream for a better future often ends in exploitation, coercion and debt bondage."

He warned that criminal organisations deliberately exploit economic hardship, unemployment and the desire for a better life, making young people particularly vulnerable to deception.

Perhaps the most disturbing feature of Model Q, Mr Archer noted, is its ability to sustain itself by transforming victims into recruiters.

He explained that victims are frequently manipulated or coerced into bringing friends, relatives and acquaintances into the same criminal networks, enabling traffickers to expand their operations with minimal risk.

"Alarmingly, Model Q is self-sustaining," he said.

"Victims are often coerced into recruiting others, creating a borderless cycle fuelled by social media, affinity networks and mobile money systems."

The widespread use of digital platforms, encrypted communications and mobile money services has enabled criminal syndicates to move funds, coordinate operations and recruit victims across multiple jurisdictions with remarkable ease.

As a result, Mr Archer stressed that regional cooperation could no longer be regarded as optional.

"Because these networks operate seamlessly across multiple countries, regional cooperation is no longer optional; it is essential."

Drawing on EOCO's operational experience, Mr Archer acknowledged that Ghana had achieved significant successes in rescuing trafficking victims and dismantling criminal networks through close collaboration with international partners.

However, he cautioned that the increasingly transnational nature of organised crime meant that isolated national efforts would never be sufficient.

"EOCO's experience highlights the devastating human toll of these crimes both on the economy and citizens," he said.

"While we have made significant progress rescuing victims and dismantling networks alongside international partners, no single country can fight this alone."

He said organised trafficking and financial scams not only devastate individual lives but also undermine national economies, weaken public institutions and threaten regional security.

Archer called on participants to use the three-day workshop to strengthen intelligence sharing, improve judicial cooperation and develop coordinated operational strategies capable of disrupting sophisticated criminal organisations.

He emphasised that countries across West and Central Africa must move beyond information exchange towards practical collaboration in investigations, prosecutions and victim support.

The EOCO Executive Secretary urged delegates to be guided by what he described as the five pillars of an effective regional response:

Prevention

Protection

Prosecution

Partnership

Policy

He said these principles should underpin every aspect of the fight against trafficking, ensuring that governments focus not only on arresting offenders but also on preventing exploitation, protecting victims and strengthening legal and institutional frameworks.

Archer reminded participants that behind every intelligence report and criminal investigation lies the story of individuals and families whose lives have been shattered by exploitation.

"Behind every case file is a human life—a young person seeking opportunities or a family searching for hope," he said.

"Our responsibility goes beyond investigation; it is about restoring dignity and protecting human rights."

He stressed that law enforcement agencies must remain victim-centred in their approach, ensuring that rescued individuals receive the protection, rehabilitation and support necessary to rebuild their lives.

Mr Archer urged delegates to engage openly throughout the workshop, share intelligence freely and strengthen partnerships capable of dismantling organised criminal enterprises operating across borders.

"I urge everyone to engage actively and share openly," he said.

"Together, we can disrupt these criminal networks and protect victims. Together, we can build a resilient, coordinated regional response."

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