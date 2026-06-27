EU, Germany inject €415,000 into Ghana’s pharmaceutical manufacturing drive

The European Union (EU) and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development have formalised a €415,437.78 grant to launch the PharmaVax Programme.

The initiative is designed to overhaul the structural deficiencies in Ghana’s pharmaceutical landscape and propel the nation toward becoming the primary manufacturing hub for the sub-region.

The programme, which is structured around a four-pillar framework, seeks to fortify regulatory governance, foster deeper synergy between the state and private stakeholders, streamline foreign direct investment, and digitise transparency in licensing and authorisation processes.

During the formal announcement of the partnership, the Director of Administration at the Ministry of Trade and Agribusiness, Mr Yaw Sakyi, reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to weaning the country off its heavy reliance on imported medicines.

He noted that the new pharmaceutical policy serves as the critical blueprint for this transformation, offering a robust architecture for industrial growth.

“The pharmaceutical policy will provide the necessary implementation systems for the growth of the industry,” Mr Sakyi stated, while expressing profound appreciation to the EU and the German government for their sustained technical and financial assistance.

The ministry has outlined an aggressive timeline for the PharmaVax initiative, with clear targets set for the year 2030. According to the Head of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Development Unit, Mr Godfred Gobah, the government is moving beyond policy to active market facilitation.

He explained that the Ministry is preparing a series of strategic interventions to boost the visibility of "Made in Ghana" medicines on the international stage.

“The Ministry will engage the private sector and participate in local and international events to increase the visibility of Ghana's pharmaceutical industry and create new market access opportunities,” Mr Gobah said. The success of the PharmaVax Programme is expected to significantly slash the national import bill for essential medicines, create high-skilled manufacturing jobs, and ensure that Ghana can respond more effectively to public health emergencies through local production capacity.

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