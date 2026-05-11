EVODIA Foundation donates to Kumasi Female Prison as authorities appeal for vocational training support

Authorities at the Kumasi Central Female Prison are appealing for skilled professional support to help train inmates in employable skills as part of efforts to promote rehabilitation and successful reintegration into society.

The appeal was made during a Mother’s Day donation exercise by the EVODIA Foundation at the prison facility in Kumasi.

The Foundation donated sanitary towels, food items, toiletries, personal care products, and a Mother’s Day cake to support the welfare of inmates at the facility.

Executive Director of EVODIA Foundation, Lordina Serwaa Boakye, said the gesture was aimed at ensuring incarcerated women are not excluded from Mother’s Day celebrations despite being separated from their families.

“We decided to celebrate Mother’s Day with them because we believe that on this day, they are shut away from their children who would have wished them well, and the items donated are essentials that will aid their daily lives,” she said.

According to her, many of the inmates go through emotional challenges during festive occasions, making it important for society to show them compassion and support.

Authorities at the prison say they are ready to collaborate with individuals and organisations willing to equip inmates with vocational and entrepreneurial skills to help them rebuild their lives after serving their sentences.

Acting Officer In-Charge of the facility, Chief Superintendent Florence Akua Asaabea Taylor, said the prison is focused on reforming inmates through education and skills training programmes.

“We are welcoming everyone who is ready to assist us in any form of skill — dressmaking, salon services, bakery, beading, and makeup artistry. If you have any skill to help the inmates and you want to assist, our doors are widely open,” she stated.

She explained that the training programmes are designed to make inmates self-reliant after their release and reduce the risk of reoffending.

“Our school training is aimed to equip them so that when they go out, they will be meaningful and they will not be burdened by society. They can have something to rely on on their own,” she added.

The Kumasi Central Female Prison remains the only female prison facility in the Ashanti Region and currently houses more than 40 inmates.

Chief Superintendent Florence Akua Asaabea Taylor further commended individuals and organisations that continue to support the upkeep and welfare of inmates at the facility.

“The people of Kumasi and its environs have been very supportive to the Kumasi Female Prison, and to EVODIA Foundation for such a wonderful gesture, we are very grateful because it will go a long way to enhance the welfare of the inmates,” she said.

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