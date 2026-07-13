F Istanbul 2026 to bring global food and beverage players together for trade opportunities

Istanbul is set to reinforce its position as a global trade gateway when it hosts F Istanbul 2026, an international food and beverage exhibition expected to attract thousands of industry professionals, buyers and manufacturers from around the world.

Scheduled for 26 to 29 August 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Centre in Yeşilköy, the four-day event will bring together key players across the food and beverage value chain, creating opportunities for trade, investment and international business partnerships.

The exhibition will showcase a broad range of products and technologies spanning food production, processing, packaging and distribution. Featured sectors will include confectionery, snacks, nuts and dried fruits, dairy products, beverages, food ingredients, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), as well as advanced food processing and packaging solutions.

Organisers say the event is designed as a business-to-business (B2B) platform that will facilitate direct engagement between exhibitors and international buyers, importers, distributors, wholesalers and retail chains seeking to expand their supplier networks.

A key component of F Istanbul 2026 will be its structured B2B matchmaking programme, enabling exhibitors and buyers to schedule meetings before the exhibition opens. The initiative is expected to streamline business negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and accelerate cross-border trade opportunities.

The event will also welcome official buyer delegations from several countries, providing participating companies with greater access to export markets while strengthening international supply chain linkages.

Industry observers say the exhibition reflects Türkiye's broader strategy to consolidate its position as a leading regional trade and exhibition hub connecting Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

With close to 1,000 exhibitors and thousands of trade visitors expected to attend, F Istanbul 2026 is anticipated to strengthen Istanbul's reputation as a premier destination for global food industry networking, commercial expansion and investment.

The exhibition is expected to provide businesses with a platform to explore emerging consumer trends, establish new commercial relationships and identify growth opportunities in one of the world's most dynamic food and beverage markets.

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