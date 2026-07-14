FIFA World Cup: France vs Spain preview

Audio By Carbonatix
France’s irrepressible attacking talents will collide with Spain’s control masters in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026™ semi-final.
France v Spain
Semi-final
Tuesday, 14 July | Dallas Stadium
Kick-off time
14:00 (Dallas) | 21:00 (Paris) | 21:00 (Madrid)
The match
France are just one game away from advancing to a third consecutive FIFA World Cup™ final, but in Spain they face the reigning European champions and a side also in impressive form.
Didier Deschamps’ side sauntered through the FIFA World Cup 2026™ group stage with three consecutive wins against Senegal, Iraq and Norway, before making equally short work of Sweden in the Round of 32. Les Bleus then showed a different side to their game as they disposed of a stubborn Paraguay in the Round of 16, following up with another authoritative display to eliminate Morocco in the quarter-finals.
After being held to a shock scoreless draw by Cabo Verde in their Group H opener Spain have gradually found their groove in North America, progressing in first place by defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay and then sweeping past Austria in the Round of 32. Late goals were the order of the day in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, as Mikel Merino came off the bench to dispose of first Portugal and then Belgium.
An eighth semi-final appearance offers two-time world champions France the opportunity to become only the second European nation to contest three successive World Cup finals after West Germany (1982, 1986, 1990).
The one constant for the team during this golden period has been superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, who scored in the 4-2 triumph against Croatia at Russia 2018, plundered a hat-trick in the sensational 3-3 draw with Argentina at Qatar 2022 – as well as scoring in the penalty-shootout defeat – and has eight goals so far this year.
That means the 27-year-old has an astounding 20 goals from 20 World Cup games, but he is far from the only attacking threat for the French, who also boast the mercurial talents of Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Bradley Barcola. Defensively, too, they are a resolute unit, with Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba marshalling a backline that has conceded just twice so far — and not at all in the knockout stage — while Manu Kone and Adrien Rabiot bring balance to central midfield.
This is only Spain’s third appearance in the final four, with La Roja making the final group stage in 1950 and becoming champions at South Africa 2010 — since when they have failed to progress to the latter rounds after being eliminated at the group stage in 2014 and Round of 16 at each of the past two editions.
Luis de la Fuente’s side will come into this game full of confidence having emerged victorious from the last two meetings with France though, both of which also came in semi-finals courtesy of a 2-1 win at UEFA EURO 2024 and 5-4 triumph in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo rarely cede control in midfield, while Unai Simon’s goal has been breached just once thus far, with Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi a terrifically-composed centre-back pairing. Full-backs Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro are just as adept going forward as they are defensively, adding to a plethora of attacking talents including, but not limited to, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.
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