Fire ravages Berekum Cinema Hall, destroying property worth thousands of cedis

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire has gutted the Berekum Cinema Hall in the Bono Region, destroying property and critical documents estimated to be worth thousands of Ghana cedis.
The Ghana News Agency reports that the incident occurred at about 16:00 hours on Friday, 17th April 2026.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service responded promptly, containing the blaze before it could escalate further.
The incident caused anxiety among traders and passers-by, largely due to the facility’s close proximity to the Ghana Commercial Bank branch in Berekum.
Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Three (ADO III) Ishaku Mohammed, who heads the Berekum Municipal Fire Command, indicated that the fire was already well advanced upon the arrival of firefighters.
He noted that the team succeeded in bringing the situation under control, preventing the flames from spreading to adjoining shops and structures.
Authorities have since commenced investigations to establish the cause of the fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
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