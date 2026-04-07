First Atlantic Bank strengthens balance sheet as net interest income surges 67%

Mr Amarquaye Armar, Board Chair of First Atlantic Bank PLC

First Atlantic Bank PLC has reinforced its financial resilience in 2025, posting strong growth in net interest income while maintaining cost discipline and a robust capital position.

Board Chairman of the Bank, Amanquaye Armar disclosed at the bank’s Annual General Meeting in Accra that net interest income rose sharply by 67.1 per cent to GHS 952.7 million, driven by strategic asset allocation and improved revenue mobilisation.

“Net interest income grew by 67.1 per cent to GHS 952.7 million in 2025,” he stated at the meeting on Tuesday, April 7.

He noted that the bank implemented deliberate cost-containment measures anchored on value-for-money principles, resulting in improved operational efficiency.

“Deliberate measures were also put in place to contain operational costs by enforcing value-for-money principles. As a result, the bank recorded a cost-to-income ratio of 39.9 per cent, below the industry average of 48.8 per cent,” Mr Armar added.

The bank’s balance sheet, he said, reflected both resilience and sustained expansion, supported largely by customer confidence.

“Our balance sheet demonstrated resilience, underscoring the strength and stability of our financial position,” he said. “Total assets increased by 44.0 per cent to GHS 19.2 billion in 2025, from GHS 13.3 billion in 2024.”

Customer deposits also recorded significant growth, rising by 43.3 per cent year-on-year to GHS 16.6 billion.

“This growth was largely funded by an increase in customer deposits, which grew by 43.3 per cent year-on-year to GHS 16.6 billion in 2025,” he explained.

Mr Armar further emphasised the bank’s strong capital buffers, noting that it consistently exceeded regulatory requirements.

“Our capital position remained strong throughout the year, consistently exceeding regulatory thresholds. The Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 20.6 per cent, well above the prudential minimum of 13.0 per cent,” he said.

He added that the bank’s listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange has enhanced its capital base and opened up new avenues for growth.

“The Bank’s successful listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange has also strengthened our capital base and provided access to additional resources for growth and expansion,” Mr Armar noted.

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