Fix Tema Port, roads to cut logistics costs and boost trade — Oro Oil CEO, Maxwell Commey

Chief Executive Officer of Oro Oil Ghana Limited, Maxwell Commey.

Chief Executive Officer of Oro Oil Ghana Limited, Maxwell Commey, has called for urgent and coordinated action to address congestion, high logistics costs and weak inland connectivity affecting Ghana’s ports, particularly the Tema Port.

Mr Commey said the challenges were increasing the cost of doing business, constraining trade and limiting opportunities for job creation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 29, he said Ghana could improve the efficiency of its logistics system through targeted infrastructure upgrades, digitalisation, stronger private-sector participation and better coordination among agencies operating along the trade corridor.

“Ghana’s ports, particularly Tema, continue to grapple with congestion, high logistics costs and weak inland connectivity,” he said.

“These issues are not abstract for exporters and logistics players. For agro-industrial firms such as Oro Oil Ghana, whose palm-oil and related operations depend on reliable, lower-cost movement of goods, they directly affect competitiveness, planning and job creation.”

Roads key to easing port congestion

Mr Commey said rising trade volumes had placed increasing pressure on Tema’s landside operations, resulting in delays, yard congestion and higher costs for businesses and consumers.

He said congestion was being worsened by empty-container backlogs and heavy traffic around the port enclave, while poorly maintained access roads were contributing to accidents, vehicle damage and higher operating costs for freight operators.

“Every delay becomes a cost. A missing document or a container that remains too long in the yard leads to additional charges that are passed on,” he said.

Mr Commey therefore called for port access roads, particularly routes serving the Tema Harbour area, to be treated as an integral part of Ghana’s logistics infrastructure and prioritised for rehabilitation and capacity upgrades.

Align infrastructure with export ambitions

He also urged the government to align infrastructure investments with Ghana’s export and industrialisation ambitions.

According to him, reliable and affordable logistics would benefit exporters of palm oil, cocoa, other agricultural products and manufactured goods by reducing demurrage and inventory costs while improving the predictability of supply chains.

He said such investments would also support job creation in logistics, trucking, cargo handling and related services.

“The way forward is system-wide and coordinated,” Mr Commey said.

“Ghana should prioritise and fund integrated corridor projects that combine roads, rail and dry-port links, with clear maintenance regimes and public-private partnerships where appropriate.”

Push for digitalisation, private-sector participation

Mr Commey further called for greater use of digital systems and increased private-sector participation in port operations and related services.

He said coordination among the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division, roads and highways authorities and private operators must also be strengthened to improve information sharing and accountability.

He proposed that progress should be measured through indicators such as reduced cargo dwell times, lower logistics costs, greater predictability for shippers and increased export volumes and job creation.

“From the practical perspective of an exporter whose operations depend on efficient freight movement, the payoff is straightforward: goods move at the right time and at lower cost,” he said.

“Inputs reach factories and farms more reliably; exports reach markets more competitively.”

Mr Commey said fixing the country’s inland connectivity and road infrastructure would strengthen businesses and improve Ghana’s position as a regional trade gateway.

“Ghana already has the ports and the trade ambition. Completing the inland connectivity and road pieces — transforming bottlenecks into reliable flow — is the decisive next step,” he said.

About Oro Oil Ghana Limited

Oro Oil Ghana Limited is an integrated agro-industrial company focused on oil-palm cultivation and processing.

The company says it is committed to operational excellence, international best practices, job creation and export growth.

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