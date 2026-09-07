Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award

Ghanaian legal practitioner and former Director -General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA), Edward K. Osei, has been conferred with two prestigious international honors in New Delhi, India, in recognition of a career spanning international corporate law, higher education, and transformative public service,

On Saturday, September 5, at the Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India, the Socrates Social Research University awarded Mr. Osei the Innovative Education Excellence Award 2026 alongside an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Social Service (Honoris Causa).

The dual honors recognize his lifelong dedication to education, cross-border legal practice, and his public service contributions in both the United States and Ghana.

Mr. Osei’s recognition highlights an impressive academic and professional journey.

Holding six degrees, including a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Temple University Beasley School of Law, an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University (NYU) School of Law, an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and an M.A. from Yale University.

He stands as one of West Africa's most highly qualified cross-border corporate legal practitioners.

Before entering public leadership in Ghana, Mr. Osei spent years in corporate strategy and law in the United States.

His career includes corporate strategy roles at PepsiCo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, and Eastman Kodak, followed by high-stakes transactional and M&A legal practice at Boies, Schiller and Flexner LLP and as a partner at Osei and Nelson in New Jersey.

He also served on the faculty at Delaware Law School (Widener University), where he taught courses in Contracts, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Taxation.

In April 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Osei as Director of the Port of Tema, West Africa’s primary commercial gateway, and later as Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) in June 2018.

During his tenure, Mr. Osei was pivotal in modernizing Ghana's maritime sector, most notably helping pioneer the implementation of the paperless port-clearance and joint-inspection system launched in September 2017.

His operational reforms yielded immediate structural results, delivering a 24 percent increase in Tema Port revenue alongside a 20 percent improvement in vessel turnaround time.

Under his direction, cargo throughput expanded from 14 million tonnes in 2017 to 16 million tonnes in 2018, accompanied by a 23.8 percent surge in transit trade serving landlocked neighbors Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

He simultaneously reinforced operational integrity across the port by expanding CCTV infrastructure, bolstering joint security protocols, and taking direct measures to curb fraud and cargo pilferage.

These achievements earned widespread industry acclaim, with Tema Port’s Golden Jubilee Terminal named Terminal of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Shippers Awards, alongside international recognition for container productivity at the African Port Awards.

Currently, Mr. Osei serves as a Partner at Kaveti International Law Firm, advising clients across its New York, London, and Hyderabad platform on cross-border transactions, investment, trade, and legal cooperation, and as a Partner at Darko Law Firm in Accra, Ghana.

His extensive leadership extends to statutory boards and corporate governance, having previously served as Chairman of the Ghana Dock Labour Company and Chairman of the Board of the National Homeownership Fund in Accra.

The Socrates Social Research University's recognition in New Delhi stands as a testament to Mr. Edward K. Osei’s dynamic leadership, bridging the worlds of academia, law, corporate strategy, and national development.

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