Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong

Audio By Carbonatix
The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a robbery syndicate believed to be behind a violent robbery involving a gold dealer at Wassa Akropong in the Tarkwa area.
The arrests follow a robbery incident reported on March 11, 2026, at about 11:00 p.m., when the complainant, Mr Orls Oduro, was attacked by armed men while returning home after closing his gold-buying business at Tamakloe.
According to the Police, Mr Oduro had hired an Okada rider to take him to his residence at Wassa Akropong when the attackers intercepted them and robbed them at gunpoint.
Items allegedly stolen during the incident included GH¢24,000 in cash, seven pounds and six matches of gold valued at GH¢94,530,000, an iPhone XR and a Techno Spark 12 mobile phone.
The Police said investigations commenced immediately after the report was made.
An intelligence-led operation conducted on July 21 and 22, 2026, at Duaso and Domeabra resulted in the arrest of four suspects identified as:
- Kwabena Amuah, 25, alias IK
- Mohammed Nasir, 28, alias Mallam
- Samuel Agyei, 24, alias Okese-1
- Kofi Gyasi, 26, alias Brefo
The suspects were arraigned before the Wassa Akropong District Court on July 23, 2026, and were remanded into Police custody to assist with ongoing investigations.
The Western Central Regional Police Command said it is continuing efforts to arrest another suspect identified only as Agogo.
The Command has appealed to members of the public with credible information about the suspect’s whereabouts to report to the nearest Police Station.
The Police assured residents and businesses in the region of its commitment to protecting lives and property and bringing persons involved in criminal activities to justice.
The case has renewed attention on organised robbery operations targeting gold dealers in mining communities, following the reported value of the stolen gold, estimated at about GH¢94.5 million.
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