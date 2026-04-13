Free Primary Healthcare a “national reset”—Health Minister urges early care

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has described the government’s Free Primary Healthcare policy as a major “reset” of Ghana’s health system, urging citizens to take advantage of it by seeking medical care early and embracing routine screening.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 13, Mr Akandoh said the policy is designed to transform health outcomes in the country by encouraging early detection of diseases and reducing preventable illnesses and deaths.
He noted that many Ghanaians still delay visiting health facilities until conditions become severe, a habit he says the new policy seeks to change.
“This policy is about changing outcomes. It is about ensuring that Ghanaians do not wait until they are seriously ill before seeking healthcare. It is about ensuring diseases are detected early, reducing avoidable illness, reducing preventable deaths, and improving the health of our population,” he said.
He urged the public to make responsible use of the expanded primary healthcare system, stressing that it has been developed for all citizens.
“To the people of Ghana, my message is simple: let us use the services and use them responsibly. Go early, get screened because the system is being built for you; it is built for all of us,” he added.
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh further described free primary healthcare not just as a policy intervention but as a structural reset aimed at prevention, equity, and long-term resilience in Ghana’s health system.
“Free primary healthcare is not just a policy, it is a reset; a reset towards prevention, a reset towards equity, and a reset towards a stronger and more resilient Ghana,” he said, adding that the government is delivering on its commitments to improve healthcare access.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana needs GH₵1.2bn annually to deliver free primary healthcare – Mintah Akandoh
13 minutes
-
UTAG demands removal of GTEC leadership, issue 14-day deadline
42 minutes
-
Police take steps to prevent future highway attacks after fatal robbery attack
44 minutes
-
Free Primary Healthcare won’t cover referrals to higher facilities — Health Minister
1 hour
-
Free primary healthcare to prevent emergencies and reduce ‘No Bed Syndrome’- Health Minister
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare to be launched on Wednesday — Health Minister
1 hour
-
No charges for free primary healthcare, only valid ID required – Akandoh
1 hour
-
Only 2% of public health facilities fully equipped among 60% surveyed — Akandoh reveals
1 hour
-
Delay in Petroleum Hub project affecting youth expectations – Paramount Chief warns
1 hour
-
Nigeria Air Force orders investigation after dozens killed in airstrike
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare a “national reset”—Health Minister urges early care
1 hour
-
Improved sanitation, security making Kasoa business-friendly – MP
1 hour
-
Free Primary Healthcare to be rolled out in phases, with 150 districts in phase one – Health Minister
2 hours
-
Free Primary healthcare to cover basic services at no cost – Health Minister
2 hours
-
Four foreigners, three Ghanaians arrested in illegal mining raid along Boin River
2 hours