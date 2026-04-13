Free Primary Healthcare a “national reset”—Health Minister urges early care

Health Minister , Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has described the government’s Free Primary Healthcare policy as a major “reset” of Ghana’s health system, urging citizens to take advantage of it by seeking medical care early and embracing routine screening.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 13, Mr Akandoh said the policy is designed to transform health outcomes in the country by encouraging early detection of diseases and reducing preventable illnesses and deaths.

He noted that many Ghanaians still delay visiting health facilities until conditions become severe, a habit he says the new policy seeks to change.

“This policy is about changing outcomes. It is about ensuring that Ghanaians do not wait until they are seriously ill before seeking healthcare. It is about ensuring diseases are detected early, reducing avoidable illness, reducing preventable deaths, and improving the health of our population,” he said.

He urged the public to make responsible use of the expanded primary healthcare system, stressing that it has been developed for all citizens.

“To the people of Ghana, my message is simple: let us use the services and use them responsibly. Go early, get screened because the system is being built for you; it is built for all of us,” he added.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh further described free primary healthcare not just as a policy intervention but as a structural reset aimed at prevention, equity, and long-term resilience in Ghana’s health system.

“Free primary healthcare is not just a policy, it is a reset; a reset towards prevention, a reset towards equity, and a reset towards a stronger and more resilient Ghana,” he said, adding that the government is delivering on its commitments to improve healthcare access.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.