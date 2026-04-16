Gov’t to roll out ‘health kiosks’ to boost access to Free Primary Healthcare

The Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has announced plans by the government to introduce health kiosks across the country to bring basic healthcare services closer to the people under the Free Primary Healthcare Programme.

According to the Essikado-Ketan MP, the initiative is designed to complement existing Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, while addressing persistent gaps in access to primary healthcare.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse programme on Thursday, Dr Ayensu-Danquah explained that many Ghanaians still struggle to access timely care due to distance, cost concerns, or lack of documentation, such as the Ghana Card.

“We are bringing healthcare closer to the people,” Dr. Ayensu-Danquah said, noting that the kiosks will be strategically located in busy public areas, including markets and lorry stations where people frequently gather.

The health kiosks, described as semi-permanent structures, will be staffed by trained nurses capable of delivering preventive and promotive healthcare services.

Individuals will be able to walk into any kiosk to check their blood pressure, test for malaria, or seek treatment for minor ailments without needing to visit a hospital or CHPS compound.

“If a market woman feels unwell while at work, she doesn’t have to wait until she gets home to find a CHPS compound. She can access care right there,” she explained.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquah further revealed that all services provided at the kiosks will be free of charge, a move expected to significantly improve healthcare access.

The initiative is also aimed at reaching an estimated 40 percent of Ghanaians who do not currently seek medical attention, often due to financial or administrative barriers.

She expressed confidence that the programme will help improve overall health outcomes, stressing that a healthier population is key to national development.

“The closer healthcare is to the people, the healthier the people are. And when the health of the people improves, the country does better,” he added.

Ghana is introducing a Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) policy to expand access to basic healthcare services at CHPS compounds, health centres, and polyclinics.

The policy provides free screenings, laboratory tests, and treatment for common illnesses, aiming to close gaps in healthcare access. It will also complement the NHIS by allowing people to receive care without needing a health insurance card.

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