Free Primary Healthcare to be rolled out in phases, with 150 districts in phase one – Health Minister

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that Ghana’s Free Primary Healthcare policy will be implemented in phases, beginning with 150 districts across the country.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held on Monday, April 13, at the Jubilee House, the Minister indicated that implementation will span from 2026 to 2028, starting with selected underserved areas.

“What we’ll do is to implement it in phases between 2026 and 2028. We’ll begin with 150 selected districts, particularly those that are underserved, and then expand nationwide by 2028,” he said.

Out of the country’s 261 districts, each region will have selected underserved districts included in the first phase.

“We’re going to start with 150 districts out of the 261, and we are going to select underserved districts in every region,” he explained, adding that “the ultimate aim is to get the whole country covered.”

The Minister said the phased approach will allow the government to refine the programme as it progresses.

“This phased approach will allow us to learn, adjust, and ensure that quality and sustainability are maintained,” he said.

The Minister said the policy has been carefully developed and is ready for rollout.

“This policy has not been rushed. It has been carefully designed over the past year and further improved based on inputs from cross-sectional stakeholders,” he stated.

Mr Akandoh explained that the government undertook extensive consultations before finalising the policy.

“We’ve consulted widely, the Ghana Medical Association, the media, our partners, Members of Parliament, everybody has been taken on board,” he said, assuring that “the policy is for the nation.”

Mr Akandoh also revealed that significant groundwork has already been completed ahead of the official launch, which is expected to be led by President John Dramani Mahama.

“We are ready for implementation. Prior to Wednesday’s launch… significant preparation has already taken place,” he said.

According to him, service delivery points have been mapped and referral systems clearly defined to support smooth implementation.

“We have mapped the service delivery points, and referral systems have been defined. The government has taken concrete, practical steps to ensure that free primary healthcare is not only announced, but will be delivered efficiently and effectively,” he stated.

As part of preparations, the government has procured over 24,000 pieces of medical equipment for distribution nationwide.

“In preparation for implementation, we have procured and are ready to deploy 24,534 pieces of essential medical equipment across the country,” he disclosed.

“We need to retool our health facilities to properly equip them to face what is ahead of us,” he said.

The items include incubators for neonatal care, glucometers for diabetes management, hospital beds to expand patient capacity, and ultrasound machines to improve diagnostic services, especially for maternal health.

Over the next two months, the Minister said Ghanaians will begin to see visible changes as the programme takes shape.

“We’ll distribute equipment to all 150 districts that will be part of the first phase of implementation,” he said.

He added that public education and community engagement will also be intensified.

“We’ll intensify community sensitisation through town halls and engagement. We’ll deploy trained volunteers to support our community health workforce,” he said.

In addition, the government plans to set up more than 350 container-based service delivery points in busy public areas.

“We’ll establish over 350 container-based service delivery points in high-traffic areas such as markets and lorry parks."

"Very soon, health workers and volunteers will not only be waiting at facilities, but they will be in your homes, schools, churches, and workplaces, screening, educating, and supporting you to stay healthy rather than treating you," the Minister added.

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