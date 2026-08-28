From refuse dump site to garment factory – CEO tells Northshore Apparel’s transformation story

Audio By Carbonatix
What was once an abandoned latrine pit and refuse dump has been transformed into a modern garment manufacturing facility by Northshore Apparel, in a development described as a symbol of hope and economic opportunity.
The Chief Executive Officer of Northshore Apparel, Nurideen Mohammed, said the land on which the factory now stands was previously an abandoned latrine pit that had been turned into a refuse dump.
“Not long ago, the earth beneath our feet was an abandoned latrine pit, and that had been turned into a refuse dam,” Nurideen Mohammed said.
“It was where this town sent what it no longer wanted. Today, it is a harbour of hope.”
Speaking at the launch of the Northshore Apparel Hub as part of 24-Hour Economy Facility, on August 28, Northshore Apparel CEO said the transformation of the site reflects the broader vision behind the company’s investment in Northern Ghana.
Mr Mohammed said the facility demonstrates that places and people often considered to have little value can be transformed when given the right investment and opportunities.
“What was once a receiver now produces goods worn in New York and Frankfurt,” he said.
He said the transformation was not merely about constructing a factory but about creating a new economic identity for the community.
“What was called trouble is now called talent, and it clocks in every morning at 7,” Nurideen Mohammed said.
‘Nothing and no one is beyond redemption’
The Northshore Apparel CEO said the company believes that no piece of land, region or individual should be permanently written off.
“We believe that nothing and no one is beyond redemption,” he said.
“Not a piece of land, not a region, not a young person whom the world has already written off.”
Nurideen Mohammed said the transformation of the site should also inspire a similar transformation in the lives of young people who lack opportunities.
“If a pit can become a factory, then a boy loitering by the roadside can become a machinist, a supervisor, and a plant manager,” he said.
From waste site to centre of production
Mr Mohammed said the development represents what can be achieved when private investment, financing, traditional authorities, development partners and local communities work together.
He acknowledged the contribution of the company’s board, financiers, development partners, traditional authorities and workers to the establishment of the facility.
The Northshore Apparel facility is designed to manufacture garments for international and regional markets while creating employment opportunities for people in surrounding communities.
Mr Mohammed said the transformation of the former refuse site into an export-oriented manufacturing facility should serve as a reminder that neglected spaces can be converted into productive centres of economic activity.
“Today, it is a harbour of hope,” Mr Mohammed said.
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