Fuel tanker, tipper truck crash sparks fatal fire on Accra–Tema maotorway

Audio By Carbonatix
A fatal road crash involving a fuel tanker and a tipper truck on the Accra–Tema Motorway triggered a major fire outbreak, which has now been fully extinguished, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
In an update on the incident, the GNFS confirmed that firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control after responding to the crash scene.
“The fire involving a crashed fuel tanker and tipper truck on the Accra–Tema Motorway has been completely extinguished,” the Service said.
Although details of the fatalities have not yet been disclosed, the GNFS described the incident as a fatal crash and fire outbreak.
Emergency personnel remain at the scene carrying out recovery operations and post-fire assessments.
“Recovery operations remain ongoing at the scene as emergency responders continue with post-fire activities and investigations,” the statement added.
The circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be established, and authorities have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the crash.
The incident caused concern among motorists and commuters using the busy motorway, with emergency services moving swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading and to secure the area.
The Ghana National Fire Service said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.
Authorities are expected to release additional details, including casualty figures and the outcome of preliminary investigations, in the coming hours.
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