Ga Mantse boosts Sacred Crown Awards, names Princess Duncan as CEO to drive global push

Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has intensified the marketing and institutional drive for the Sacred Crown Awards with the appointment of Princess Francisca Duncan as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is a strategic move to put permanent structures in place to protect the sanctity, credibility, and long-term sustainability of the awards scheme, while securing international recognition and partnerships.

The Sacred Crown Awards, an initiative of Ga Mantse and the Ga Mantse Foundation and powered by the COA Group of Companies, were launched recently to celebrate and preserve Ghana’s African heritage, spirituality, and traditional wellness systems.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Ga Mantse said the awards were born out of a critical gap in Ghana’s awards landscape.

The Awards were introduced because of our African heritage, our spirituality, and our wellness.

There are many award schemes in Ghana and around the world, but very few that deal with our Africanness - our heritage, our history, and our identity.

Our spirituality has never been fully recognized within our social systems," he said.

He lamented that sacred Ga traditions are often misunderstood. “When we observe the ban on drumming and noise-making, some people perceive our practices as fetish.

We need to restore respect and honour.

As spiritualists, we know what we do to keep this city and this capital safe.

Without our work, you would not have peace in this capital because we understand the dynamics of the metaphysical realm of the Ga State. “The King stressed that the awards will correct that narrative by giving honour to those who have kept African systems alive.

The Sacred Crown Awards is built on three main pillars: African Identity and Heritage, African Spirituality, and Wellness and Well-being.

Its core mandate is to recognize individuals and institutions who promote and protect African identity, strengthen communities, improve well-being, and re-establish social values within African systems. “The Sacred Crown Awards were established to recognize individuals and institutions who promote and protect our African identity, strengthen our communities, and improve our well-being.

It also seeks to re-establish social values within our African systems," the Ga Mantse explained.

He added that the scheme is driven by four core values: efficacy, efficiency, excellence and legacy.

“There are many men of God who have left legacies that have never been appreciated.

There are many traditional priests and healers who have served and healed but have never been recognized.

We are looking at a platform that will leave a legacy, and that is what the Sacred Crown Awards represents. “According to the King, the awards will deliver significant national benefits beyond recognition.

First, it will boost cultural tourism and give Ghana international visibility as a custodian of authentic African spirituality and heritage.

Second, it will strengthen the creative and cultural economy by creating value around indigenous knowledge, rituals, chieftaincy, and traditional medicine.

Third, it will project Ghanaian identity to the world. “We have a rich culture and tradition," he said, calling for global recognition of Ghana's heritage.

Finally, it will provide long-overdue recognition for the wellness sector, particularly traditional practitioners. “There are so many traditional practitioners who are healing and saving lives," he noted.

The Ga Mantse called on corporate Ghana, the diaspora, and the creative sector to support the initiative to make it a major annual feature on Ghana's cultural calendar.

This is why I believe we should all support it and make it a major annual feature.

The Sacred Crown Awards is a tangible, credible, and viable award scheme that is ready to reward and recognize excellence and legacy. “The scheme is powered by the COA Group of Companies, whose CEO is Professor Samuel Ato Duncan and Deputy CEO is Princess Francisca Duncan.

To lead execution, Princess Francisca Duncan is tasked with driving strategy, partnerships, sponsorship and global marketing.

She is expected to bring corporate structure, transparency and international appeal to the awards.

In addition, Ga Mantse went further to announce the appointment of Naa Lamley Ajaaku Dromo II, Divisional Queen Mother of Lante Djan We and Publicist, as Project Director.

She will oversee project coordination, stakeholder engagement and communications.

With permanent leadership now in place, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II says the Sacred Crown Awards will move from concept to a fully institutionalized, credible platform that honours unsung custodians of African identity — from traditional priests and herbalists to faith leaders, cultural activists and community builders while positioning Accra as a hub for African spiritual and wellness tourism.

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