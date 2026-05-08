Galien Africa opens applications for 6th Prix Galien Africa Awards

Audio By Carbonatix
In partnership with the Galien Foundation, Galien Africa is receiving applications for the sixth Prix Galien Africa, which rewards excellence and innovation.
Applications must be submitted online at www.prixgalienafrique.com.
For the past five years, the Prix Galien Africa has been rewarding researchers, institutions, and pharmaceutical industries in the public or private sector who have developed initiatives, services, pharmaceutical, biotechnological, phytotherapy, and diagnostic products, medical devices, and digital solutions recently introduced to the African market.
The prize categories to be awarded are:
- The best pharmaceutical product,
- The best traditherapy product,
- The best biotechnology product,
- The best medical technology or digital solution (medical device, diagnostic, e-health, telemedicine, patient records, etc.)
Each prize is endowed with a 20,000,000 FCFA (Twenty Million CFA Francs) grant, or about 30,000 USD (Thirty Thousand US Dollars).
They will be awarded for highly convincing or promising products, initiatives, and services in the field of innovative discoveries and therapies serving humanity, animal, and environmental health.
The Prix Galien Africa rewards pharmaceutical sciences that improve the human, animal, and environmental condition, primarily based on two criteria: Innovation and/or discovery, Impact on the African continent.
Since 2018, the Galien Forum Africa has been organised in Dakar, and this year it will host the sixth edition of the Prix Galien Africa.
This ninth edition of the Galien Forum Africa will take place from December 8 to 11, 2026, around the theme: "Mental Health in Africa: Equity and Integration in Primary Healthcare – Where Do We Stand?"
The Galien Forum Africa offers a platform for high-level scientific exchange on issues of common interest, the priorities of our continent for Africans and by Africans.
It brings together Nobel Prize winners, political leaders, experts, researchers, students, doctors, sociologists, biologists, innovators, investors, international organisations, civil society, the private sector, and more.
Applications can only be submitted electronically using the form available at the following web address: www.prixgalienafrique.com
Contact: communication@forumgalienafrique.com
Latest Stories
-
Police arrest 6 women in child trafficking syndicate, rescue 3 victims
9 minutes
-
22 heartbreaking hit-and-run cases in the last decade: A tragic decade on Ghana’s roads
11 minutes
-
Three dead after volcano erupts on Indonesian island
13 minutes
-
Galien Africa opens applications for 6th Prix Galien Africa Awards
16 minutes
-
Former Botswana President Festus Mogae dies aged 86
24 minutes
-
The May 9 dilemma: Celebration in the shadow of tragedy
35 minutes
-
TOR turns to West African crude as revamp efforts deepen
35 minutes
-
Jospong Group, VYNCKE forge landmark waste-to-energy partnership for Africa at IFAT, Germany
43 minutes
-
Awerco Construction threatens legal action over Ministry of Health’s ‘false claims’ on Weija Specialist Children’s hospital
48 minutes
-
Mamprugu Youth Association alleges Police extrajudicial killings in Zuarungu, demands independent inquiry
52 minutes
-
Police arrest suspect linked to armed attack on VIP bus on Walewale–Nasia highway
59 minutes
-
Reduce BECE subjects from 10 to 4 to ease stress, save time—Eduwatch’s Kofi Asare
1 hour
-
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaching Victory Day ceasefire
1 hour
-
IGP special operations team arrest 50 suspects in anti-narcotics raid at Madina Market
1 hour
-
South Africa president faces call to resign after court ruling
1 hour