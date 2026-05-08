Galien Africa opens applications for 6th Prix Galien Africa Awards

In partnership with the Galien Foundation, Galien Africa is receiving applications for the sixth Prix Galien Africa, which rewards excellence and innovation.

Applications must be submitted online at www.prixgalienafrique.com.

For the past five years, the Prix Galien Africa has been rewarding researchers, institutions, and pharmaceutical industries in the public or private sector who have developed initiatives, services, pharmaceutical, biotechnological, phytotherapy, and diagnostic products, medical devices, and digital solutions recently introduced to the African market.

The prize categories to be awarded are:

The best pharmaceutical product,

The best traditherapy product,

The best biotechnology product,

The best medical technology or digital solution (medical device, diagnostic, e-health, telemedicine, patient records, etc.)

Each prize is endowed with a 20,000,000 FCFA (Twenty Million CFA Francs) grant, or about 30,000 USD (Thirty Thousand US Dollars).

They will be awarded for highly convincing or promising products, initiatives, and services in the field of innovative discoveries and therapies serving humanity, animal, and environmental health.

The Prix Galien Africa rewards pharmaceutical sciences that improve the human, animal, and environmental condition, primarily based on two criteria: Innovation and/or discovery, Impact on the African continent.

Since 2018, the Galien Forum Africa has been organised in Dakar, and this year it will host the sixth edition of the Prix Galien Africa.

This ninth edition of the Galien Forum Africa will take place from December 8 to 11, 2026, around the theme: "Mental Health in Africa: Equity and Integration in Primary Healthcare – Where Do We Stand?"

The Galien Forum Africa offers a platform for high-level scientific exchange on issues of common interest, the priorities of our continent for Africans and by Africans.

It brings together Nobel Prize winners, political leaders, experts, researchers, students, doctors, sociologists, biologists, innovators, investors, international organisations, civil society, the private sector, and more.

Applications can only be submitted electronically using the form available at the following web address: www.prixgalienafrique.com

Contact: communication@forumgalienafrique.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.