GEA empowers 150 young women in Walewale with start-up kits under HAPPY project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Margaret Ansei Magoo, has led the distribution of start-up kits to 150 young women at Walewale in the North East Region, following their completion of training in rice processing under the agricultural value chain.
The intervention, delivered under the Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Project, is a collaboration between the Ghana Enterprises Agency and the Mastercard Foundation, with technical support from partners including Agri-Impact Limited, aimed at equipping young people with practical tools for economic independence.
Addressing the beneficiaries, Ms. Magoo stressed that the kits should be seen as productive assets rather than mere donations, urging the recipients to handle them with care and use them strategically to build sustainable enterprises.
She noted that when properly utilised, such targeted interventions have the power to transform livelihoods and strengthen communities, adding that the Agency remains committed to promoting youth-led agribusiness as a pathway to Ghana’s broader agricultural transformation.
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