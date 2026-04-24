Mahama reaffirms support for Immigration modernisation, lauds ‘Secure Our Border’ drive

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama has reaffirmed the government’s full backing for ongoing reforms aimed at modernising the Ghana Immigration Service.

He described the initiative as key to strengthening national security and border management.

The assurance was given during the Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service's courtesy call on him at Jubilee House.

The delegation, led by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, was at the Presidency to formally introduce members of the Council.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the Council to brief the President on ongoing governance reforms within the Service and to seek his guidance on strengthening operational efficiency under the “Secure Our Border” initiative, which seeks to enhance surveillance and improve migration management.

President Mahama commended the leadership of the Service for the reform drive, stressing that a modern, well-equipped immigration system is essential to safeguarding Ghana’s borders while supporting legitimate travel and trade within the sub-region.

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