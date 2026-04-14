Today’s headlines are filled with arguments for and against the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. One area that should be firmly in the pro column is the use of AI in infrastructure projects.

Businesses in agriculture, mining, construction, transportation, and urban development can harness geospatial intelligence to optimise outcomes and reduce risks across emerging markets.

What is geospatial intelligence?

Geospatial intelligence derives from analysing data and imagery tied to specific locations, rooted in geospatial science—the study of human use of Earth’s resources.

From the 1960s GIS origins to today’s AI-enhanced platforms, these tools collect, integrate, analyse, and distribute planetary data on physical changes.

In Africa, geospatial intelligence drives sustainable growth, improving land administration for World Bank projects exceeding $500M continent-wide (Afrigis Geospatial Report, 2025).

“Geospatial Intelligence is key to solving Africa’s challenges like poverty, unemployment, and climate change,” says Emmanuel Sampson, a leading geospatial business leader whose work shapes industry and infrastructure policy across 20 countries in Africa.

“These solutions automate data analysis, predictions, and pattern recognition, enabling governments and businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimise resources,” says Sampson, who is the Regional Manager for Leica Geosystems in Eastern and Central Africa, overseeing the regional offices in Nairobi and Accra.

Leica Geosystems: Driving Geospatial Innovation in Africa

Leica Geosystems, a Hexagon company and global leader in measurement and positioning technology since 1921, is revolutionising operations for companies in Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, thanks to Sampson’s strategic leadership. By deploying Leica’s GNSS, Total Stations, CORS, laser scanners, monitoring solutions, and radars, firms in mining, construction, oil and gas, and infrastructure have boosted productivity, profitability through cost reductions associated with less rework and downtimes, and safety via real-time monitoring and hazard detection—preventing incidents in high-risk environments (UN-GGIM Africa Report, 2025).

“Geospatial infrastructures fuel economic growth and resource management, underscoring their transformative potential,” explains Sampson, whose current Leica Geosystems leadership drives adoption in mining and industry in East and Central Africa (including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone).

Debate and Future of Geospatial Technology

Sceptics highlight job displacement risks in manual surveying, with Africa’s geospatial sector facing underutilization—only 20-30% of businesses adopt these tools due to low awareness (Africa Geospatial Expo Report, 2025). Counterfactually, without geospatial tech, mining disputes and land conflicts could persist at 50% rates, delaying projects by years and costing billions, as seen in pre-GIS eras (SAGE Mining Impacts Review, 2023).

Benefits are proven: GIS/remote sensing in African mining boosts productivity by 35-40% via precise volumetrics, cuts costs 20-25% by reducing rework, and leads to 40% increase in safety through hazard mapping—evident in Botswana and Zimbabwe operations (ReSAKSS AI-Geospatial Report, 2025; WorldPop Africa Study, 2025). Globally, the sector is projected to reach $100B by 2030, powering resilient cities like Lagos’ LASGIS (AFRIGIS Geospatial Report, 2025).

Demerits persist: High upfront costs ($50K-$200K per system), skills gaps (80% of firms lack trained operators despite university GIS courses), limited connectivity (only 25% of sub-Saharan Africans online), outdated data, and fragmented policies hinder 70% of deployments (ITWeb Africa Geospatial Analysis, 2025; UN-GGIM Implementation Strategy, 2025).

The future integrates AI-LiDAR digital twins and ESG platforms for predictive infrastructure. Sampson foresees Africa leading with hubs like Kenya’s: “Policy and training investments will unlock trillions in sustainable growth” (Africa Geospatial Innovation Report, 2025).

Geospatial Intelligence’s Global Impact

“Geospatial intelligence equips planners worldwide to build adaptable, resilient infrastructure against environmental threats,” says Sampson. Amid rising disasters, tools like Leica’s geospatial technology and solutions help in assessing:

Mapping

Demographics

Transportation

Environmental impacts

Community needs

Industry trends

Disaster response

Sampson’s critical role scales these technologies, helping professionals in multiple industries translate data into sustainable growth. His frameworks enhance situational awareness, workflow efficiency, and forecasting while minimising environmental footprints.

“Geospatial technology is central to sustainability,” Sampson affirms, reflecting his decade-long acclaim as a pivotal figure in Africa’s geospatial transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.