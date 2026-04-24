Ghana must match AI progress with ethics and inclusion — Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for strong ethical safeguards and inclusive policies as Ghana advances its adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), warning that technological progress without responsibility could deepen inequality.

Speaking at the launch of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy on Friday, April 24, Mr Bagbin emphasised the need to balance innovation with moral responsibility.

“It is not enough to be technologically advanced. We must also be morally grounded. It is our constitutional and ethical obligation to ensure that AI is developed and deployed in a manner that protects human dignity and safeguards our democracy,” he said.

He warned that without proper regulation, artificial intelligence could create serious social risks.

“If left unchecked or poorly governed, it can deepen inequality, weaken social trust, and threaten privacy,” he added.

Mr Bagbin described the launch of the strategy as a significant moment for the country, noting that it represents more than the unveiling of a policy document.

“Today’s event marks far more than the unveiling of a policy document. It represents a defining moment in Ghana’s national development journey,” he said.

According to him, the strategy reflects a broader national vision for responsible innovation and positions Ghana to play a leadership role on the continent.

“We gather here not merely to launch a strategy, but to affirm a vision… a vision of Ghana that is courageous enough to embrace the future and bold enough to provide leadership on the African continent,” he stated.

Mr Bagbin noted that artificial intelligence is already reshaping key sectors globally, including governance, education, healthcare and security, stressing that Ghana must position itself carefully within the evolving technological landscape.

“Artificial intelligence can unlock productivity, improve public service delivery and expand economic opportunity,” he said.

However, he cautioned that technological advancement must not come at the expense of social inclusion.

“Technology progress must never come at the expense of human progress. Development must not exclude rural communities, and innovation must not silence the youth, the elderly or persons living with disabilities,” he said.

He described the national AI strategy as a “social contract” intended to guide Ghana’s development path while ensuring that science serves society.

Mr Bagbin also outlined the role of key institutions in implementing the strategy, noting that Parliament stands ready to provide the necessary legal framework.

“Laws must keep pace with innovation, ensuring safety, accountability and public trust,” he said.

He further called on universities, the private sector and civil society to collaborate in promoting responsible AI development.

"Our universities and research institutions must nurture critical thinking, ethics, and creativity alongside technical excellence. The private sector must lead with innovation, responsibility, and integrity."

“No single institution or sector can carry this responsibility alone,” he said. “It requires dialogue, partnership and sustained national commitment,” he added.

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