Germany defender Schlotterbeck out of World Cup

Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old left-footed centre-back suffered the problem in his side's 2-1 win against Ivory Coast on Saturday and was replaced by Antonio Rudiger at half-time.

A Germany national team statement said Schlotterbeck had "suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle" and "will be out for several months".

It added that the Borussia Dortmund player would "remain with the team in the USA for the time being".

Germany, who have already secured top spot in Group E and their progress into the last 32 before they face Ecuador on Thursday (21:00 BST), cannot call up a replacement as the tournament has started.

Schlotterbeck had played the entirety of Germany's opening game at the 2026 World Cup - a 7-1 win against Curacao - scoring their second goal.

"Schlotti will be greatly missed on the pitch as an outstanding defender, especially his excellent build-up play," said Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

"It could have been his World Cup. Yesterday, we all tried to lift his spirits - fortunately, he is a very positive character who is already looking ahead again.

"It is a very positive sign that he will initially remain here within the team, because he also has an influence off the pitch."

Germany's remaining centre-back options are Jonathan Tah, Rudiger, Waldemar Anton and Newcastle's Malick Thiaw.

Schlotterbeck had been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund but signed a contract extension, with them until 2031, in April.

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