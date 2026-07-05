GFA looks to the future after Colombia humbles Black Stars

kurt-okraku

The curtains have fallen on Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. In a gut-wrenching encounter at the Round of 32, the Black Stars were edged out 1-0 by a clinical Colombian side, marking a premature end to their journey on the global stage.

Despite the stinging disappointment of elimination, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has moved to console a nation reeling from the defeat.

In a heartfelt address to the public, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku praised the squad’s fighting spirit, emphasising that the team defied the sceptics who had long written them off before the tournament began.

While the scoreline suggests a swift exit, the GFA maintains that the campaign was far from a failure. The team’s ability to navigate a notoriously difficult group to secure a spot in the knockout stages has been hailed as a testament to the squad’s resilience.

"Football is a journey of both triumph and learning," the President noted, reflecting on the narrow defeat. "Every challenge strengthens our resolve, and every experience prepares us for future opportunities."

Building for a brighter tomorrow

Looking beyond the immediate sorrow of the loss, the GFA leadership has issued a clarion call for unity. With eyes now firmly fixed on the horizon, the Association has promised a comprehensive strategy to fortify the team.

The mandate is to build a deeper, more balanced squad capable of clinching continental glory at the Africa Cup of Nations and returning to the world stage as serious contenders.

The GFA extended its formal gratitude to the Government of Ghana, loyal sponsors, and the unwavering supporters who travelled across the globe to roar for the stars.

"Let us not use this moment to dwell on the disappointment," the statement urged. "But forge ahead with renewed determination and oneness of purpose to build a stronger team for the future."

For now, the Black Stars return home to reflect on a hard-fought tournament, leaving behind a performance that, while falling short of the ultimate prize, has reignited the fire for the challenges that lie ahead.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.