Ghana Armwrestling Federation engages Egyptian Ambassador over sports collaboration

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has held discussions with Egypt’s Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Wael Fathy, on strengthening sports cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on the development of armwrestling.
Ambassador Fathy commended the leadership of the federation for its contribution to the growth of armwrestling in Ghana and called for closer collaboration between Ghana and Egypt to promote the sport and unlock opportunities in sports business and tourism.
The discussions, held at the Egyptian High Commission in Ghana, focused on a number of areas, including the possible inclusion of armwrestling in the 2027 African Games, athlete and technical exchanges, sports business and sports tourism.
The Ambassador said stronger ties between the two countries could help create new opportunities for athletes, coaches and other stakeholders while contributing to the wider development of sports across Africa.
The Ghanaian delegation also explored ways to deepen technical cooperation and share expertise between the two countries as Ghana continues efforts to strengthen its position in international armwrestling.
The meeting was attended by members of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation board, including Dr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Edwin Amankwah, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Kenneth Odeng Adade, Husseni Akueteh Addy, Robert Appiah Ameyaw and Benjamin Ohene Danso.
The engagement forms part of efforts by the federation to build strategic partnerships beyond competition and promote armwrestling as a vehicle for sports development, business and tourism.
The federation believes closer cooperation with Egypt could also provide a platform for greater exchanges between athletes and technical teams while strengthening the sport's contribution to Africa's wider sporting agenda.
Latest Stories
-
GH¢1.7bn GoldBod loss misconstrued – IEA
10 minutes
-
Mahama unveils Bawku Revitalisation Fund Committee
21 minutes
-
Christians urged not to hide their gifts for church development
32 minutes
-
Deputy AG punches holes in Hannan’s counsels’ letters, medical reports
42 minutes
-
Field cashier of Cooperative Credit Union remanded for stealing
53 minutes
-
Ghana Armwrestling Federation engages Egyptian Ambassador over sports collaboration
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: Augusco declared winners, book quarter-final spot after Anlo, Kumasi High walk off
1 hour
-
Democracy Cup 2026: Winner to play in the United States in May 2027
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: St. John’s Grammar knocks Mpraeso SHS off seeded spot, advances to quarter-finals
2 hours
-
Rashid Pelpuo welcomes new role, thanks Mahama for keeping him in government
2 hours
-
Mahama inaugurates committee to oversee GH¢1bn Bawku Revitalisation Fund
2 hours
-
Berko’s US conviction does not automatically establish Ghana bribery claims – OSP
2 hours
-
Mahama sets GH¢1bn Bawku revitalisation plan in motion
3 hours
-
‘I assure the President of my unwavering loyalty’ – Brogya Genfi after new appointment
3 hours
-
US-tested evidence could strengthen OSP’s case against persons of interest in Asante Berko case – Kpebu
3 hours