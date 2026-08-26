Ghana Armwrestling Federation engages Egyptian Ambassador over sports collaboration

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has held discussions with Egypt’s Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Wael Fathy, on strengthening sports cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on the development of armwrestling.

Ambassador Fathy commended the leadership of the federation for its contribution to the growth of armwrestling in Ghana and called for closer collaboration between Ghana and Egypt to promote the sport and unlock opportunities in sports business and tourism.

The discussions, held at the Egyptian High Commission in Ghana, focused on a number of areas, including the possible inclusion of armwrestling in the 2027 African Games, athlete and technical exchanges, sports business and sports tourism.

The Ambassador said stronger ties between the two countries could help create new opportunities for athletes, coaches and other stakeholders while contributing to the wider development of sports across Africa.

The Ghanaian delegation also explored ways to deepen technical cooperation and share expertise between the two countries as Ghana continues efforts to strengthen its position in international armwrestling.

The meeting was attended by members of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation board, including Dr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Edwin Amankwah, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Kenneth Odeng Adade, Husseni Akueteh Addy, Robert Appiah Ameyaw and Benjamin Ohene Danso.

The engagement forms part of efforts by the federation to build strategic partnerships beyond competition and promote armwrestling as a vehicle for sports development, business and tourism.

The federation believes closer cooperation with Egypt could also provide a platform for greater exchanges between athletes and technical teams while strengthening the sport's contribution to Africa's wider sporting agenda.

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