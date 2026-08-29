Ghana, Egypt must deepen healthcare cooperation – Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah

The Ambassador of Ghana to Egypt, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, has called for stronger Ghana-Egypt cooperation in healthcare, describing the sector as a promising area for deepening bilateral relations and advancing development across Africa.

Speaking at the Grand Medical Event 2026 in Alexandria, Egypt, on Thursday, August 27, Prof. Korantwi-Barimah said cooperation should go beyond medical services to include education, laboratory diagnostics, research, technology transfer and private-sector investment.

The event, held under the theme “Bridging the Gap – When Results Change Decisions,” brought together doctors, laboratory scientists, academics, researchers and other healthcare professionals to discuss developments in laboratory medicine and the role of diagnostics in clinical decision-making.

It was organised by Shalaby Labs, Horizon and Helnan Antoniades Palace Hotel, under the auspices of the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC).

Prof. Korantwi-Barimah said Ghana and Egypt’s longstanding relations provided a strong foundation for expanding practical cooperation in healthcare.

He identified medical diagnostics, professional training, research, pharmaceutical development, hospital management, health technology and digital transformation as areas with significant potential for collaboration.

He urged Egyptian medical institutions, universities, laboratories and private healthcare companies to partner with their Ghanaian counterparts to promote knowledge transfer, professional capacity-building, investment and innovation.

The Ambassador also called for greater Egyptian engagement with African countries, noting persistent challenges in access to specialised medical services, diagnostic infrastructure, modern technology, healthcare financing and skilled personnel.

He advocated a partnership-based approach that goes beyond commercial transactions, saying medical training, technology transfer, professional exchanges, research and investment could help strengthen healthcare systems across the continent.

He further highlighted Ghana’s potential as a gateway for Egyptian healthcare institutions and companies seeking to expand into West Africa.

He encouraged partnerships with Ghanaian hospitals, universities, laboratories, research institutions and private healthcare providers, saying these could expand specialised services, improve diagnostic capacity and create investment and employment opportunities.

Prof. Korantwi-Barimah said the conference theme was particularly relevant to current healthcare challenges, stressing that advances in laboratory diagnostics and medical technology could only have their full impact when results were accurately interpreted and effectively communicated to clinicians.

He said bridging the gap between laboratory findings and clinical decisions required collaboration among scientists, physicians, researchers, hospitals, policymakers and private-sector institutions.

“Healthcare cooperation requires more than technological advancement; it requires collaboration, knowledge exchange, institutional partnerships and the movement of expertise across national boundaries,” he said.

The Ambassador said scientific and professional platforms such as the Grand Medical Event offered opportunities for countries to identify common interests and build practical institutional partnerships.

He encouraged Ghanaian and Egyptian stakeholders to sustain the relationships established through the event and turn them into concrete programmes and collaborations.

Prof. Korantwi-Barimah’s participation highlighted the potential for healthcare to become a key pillar of Ghana-Egypt relations and a channel for Egypt’s wider engagement with Africa through expertise, investment, training and technology transfer.

The organisers said the event attracted more than 1,000 doctors, professors and specialists. It also featured Prof. Dr. Tomris Ozben, President of the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine, as the international keynote speaker.

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