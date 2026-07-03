Ghana’s new ambassador to Egypt pledges stronger trade and investment ties

Ghana's newly accredited Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Prof. J. S. Korantwi-Barimah, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the longstanding relations between Ghana and Egypt, with a renewed focus on economic diplomacy, trade, investment, and people-to-people cooperation.

Speaking at a reception in Cairo following the presentation of his Letters of Credence to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Ambassador Korantwi-Barimah described his accreditation as a significant milestone and an opportunity to build on the historic friendship between the two African nations.

He conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of President John Dramani Mahama, the Government, and the people of Ghana to the Egyptian President and people, reaffirming Ghana's commitment to further enhancing bilateral relations.

Partnership

Reflecting on the enduring partnership between the two countries, Prof. Korantwi-Barimah paid tribute to Ghana's founding President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and Egypt's former President, Gamal Abdel Nasser, whose shared vision of African unity and solidarity continues to shape cooperation between the two nations.

He emphasised that while Ghana and Egypt share a rich historical relationship, the future of the partnership must be driven by expanded economic collaboration and mutually beneficial development.

"The relationship between our two countries must not only be anchored in our common history but also inspired by our shared aspirations for the future," he said.

The Ambassador identified trade and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, education, digital innovation, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange as key sectors with enormous potential for cooperation.

He called on Egyptian businesses to increase investment in Ghana, describing the country as one of Africa's most stable democracies with a favourable investment climate and strategic access to the West African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat is located in Accra.

According to him, Ghana welcomes partnerships that promote industrial development, facilitate technology transfer, create employment opportunities, and contribute to sustainable economic growth in both countries.

Ghanaian community in Egypt

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community in Egypt, the Ambassador commended their contributions to promoting Ghana's image abroad through their professionalism, hard work, and respect for the laws and traditions of their host country.

He encouraged them to remain united and continue serving as worthy ambassadors of Ghana while assuring them of the Embassy's commitment to providing efficient and responsive consular services.

"The Embassy will remain open, accessible, and responsive to the needs of all Ghanaians in Egypt. We are committed to protecting your interests and strengthening our engagement with the Ghanaian community," he stated.

Appreciation

The Ambassador also expressed appreciation to the staff of the Embassy of Ghana in Cairo for their dedication and professionalism, pledging to work closely with them to advance Ghana's foreign policy objectives and deliver excellent service to Ghanaians and friends of Ghana.

The reception, attended by Egyptian business leaders, Board members of the Egyptian African Businessmen Association, Compatriots from AFRIXM Bank and CAF, members of the Ghanaian community, diplomatic representatives, and Embassy staff, served as the Ambassador's first official engagement following his accreditation.

Concluding his remarks, Prof. Korantwi-Barimah called for stronger partnerships between Ghana and Egypt, expressing confidence that both countries could elevate their already cordial relations to new heights through increased investment, expanded commercial exchanges, stronger educational and cultural cooperation, and closer collaboration across strategic sectors.

He described the occasion not only as a celebration of a diplomatic milestone but also as the beginning of a renewed partnership dedicated to advancing the prosperity and development of both nations.

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