Ghana Garden and Flower Movement launches 14th show with focus on green enterprise and more  

The Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM) unveiled the symbol and theme for the 14th Ghana Garden and Flower Show at the DuBois Centre in Cantonments.

Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Senior Presidential Adviser to President John Mahama, performed the unveiling of the 2026 Show symbol and theme, "Green Means Business, Beauty and More”.

In her remarks, she shared some lessons from her visit to the Singapore Botanical Gardens, where an orchid was named after President Mahama.

She said the experience demonstrated how flowers and green spaces go beyond beauty, serving as symbols of national identity, diplomacy and opportunities for sustainable economic development.

She noted that the theme for this year’s Show, “Green Means Business, Beauty and More,” reflects the reality that a thriving environment is not only a natural asset to be protected but also a foundation for economic growth, innovation, tourism, climate resilience and improved quality of life.

She encouraged greater investment in green solutions and initiatives that create opportunities for businesses, young people and communities while promoting environmental sustainability.

Present at the launch were Dr Ishmael Nii Amanor Dodoo, the Chief Partnership Officer of the 24-Hour Economy & Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+), exhibitors and media personnel from a number of media houses.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A. N. Cobbah, said the Movement is demonstrating that investing in green business delivers environmental, social and economic value.

"For thirteen years, Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa) through the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement has inspired individuals, organisations and communities to appreciate the importance of protecting our environment.

This year, we are emphasising the fact that green is also about enterprise, innovation, as well as beauty, health and sustainability. It is about creating jobs, strengthening livelihoods, building healthier communities and positioning horticulture and floriculture as important contributors to Ghana's development," she said.

Encouraging broad participation, Ms Cobbah called on Ghanaians to embrace green living as both a shared responsibility and an opportunity for national development.

The Show is scheduled to take place from 12th–21st September 2026 at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park, Accra, and will bring together flower growers, florists, landscapers, environmental advocates, policymakers, businesses, educational institutions, development partners, and the general public to explore opportunities within Ghana's growing green economy.

Now in its 14th edition, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show continues to emphasise enterprise development opportunities associated with floriculture and horticulture, creating a platform for green businesses to showcase products and services, connect with buyers and partners, and explore new market opportunities while promoting sustainable lifestyles and environmental stewardship.

An exciting feature of the show this year will be the participation of flower growers and enthusiasts from other African countries, including Burkina Faso and Nigeria, as well as others involved in the Africa Horticultural Circle.

Visitors can look forward to vibrant exhibitions, floral and landscaping displays, live gardening demonstrations, expert-led masterclasses, business networking sessions, youth-focused engagements, a garden-themed fashion show, an Award event, as well as stakeholder dialogues designed to inspire innovation, encourage practical green living and strengthen Ghana's horticulture and floriculture sector.

Beyond the exhibitions, the Show will create opportunities for knowledge sharing, capacity building and strategic partnerships that support the continued growth of Ghana's green economy. It will also provide a platform for businesses, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, showcase innovation and build collaborations that drive sustainable growth.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is the flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement. Established by Stratcomm Africa in 2013 as a Behaviour Change communication approach, the year-round initiatives of the Movement promote environmental education, urban greening, youth engagement and community participation while encouraging practical actions that contribute to a greener, cleaner and more sustainable Ghana.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Movement invites businesses, development partners, educational institutions, exhibitors, communities and the general public to participate in this year's Show and join the collective effort to build a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and more beautiful Ghana.

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