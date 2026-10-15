Ghana International Bank aims to deepen ties with Asian investors

Ian Greenstreet, CEO of Ghana International Bank.

Ghana International Bank (GHIB) is looking to attract more capital from Asia, betting that the region will become an increasingly important source of financing for Africa's growth, Chief Executive Officer Ian Greenstreet said.

Asia is "very complementary to some of Africa's ⁠needs", Greenstreet told Reuters, citing deep institutional savings that can be deployed for infrastructure projects. He added that China is an "extremely important" market.

The London-based bank, majority-owned by ​Ghana's central bank, serves as a ​bridge between African markets and the global financial ‌system ⁠through corporate and institutional banking, trade financing and treasury services

While the Ghana Cocoa Board's domestic debt issuance this month ​marked a ​shift ⁠away from the decades-old syndicated loan arrangement with international banks ​that it had traditionally relied ​on, ⁠Greenstreet said there was still a place for international capital

The bank plans ⁠to ​scale up financing for ​crops beyond cocoa across Africa, such as cotton



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